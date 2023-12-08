Food and gifts prepared for distribution by Maple View Church of Christ

Dec. 8—BLUEFIELD — Fifty volunteers came together Thursday morning to get lists, fill shopping carts and then fill bags with groceries, toiletries and other necessities that will go along with gifts waiting to brighten the Christmas of many children.

The Maple View Church of Christ's gymnasium became the site of a well-organized assembly line filling gift bags for a program that's now in its 20th year, said Pastor Jeremiah Holcomb.

"It's had different names over the years, but we currently call the project the Children's Christmas Project," Holcomb said. "Maple View and a couple of other area churches provide the groceries, and then Bay Area Community Church out of Annapolis, Maryland provides gifts. We've increased from 150 families to 200 families this year; a 33 percent increase, which is quite the increase. We have over 50 volunteers today here. Several are first- time volunteers with this project."

One longtime volunteer, Evelyn Linkous, recalled how the Children's Christmas Project was created years ago.

"In 2003 I was principal at Lashmeet/Matoaka School and my niece, Kim Mitchell, who's my only niece and her husband David wanted to do something for needy families, and they wanted to do it Mercer County in memory of her dad, Bob and Lois Surface, her parents, and that's my brother. So that's how it started. We did 63 kids that the first year."

Kim and David Mitchell have four children that started participating at an early age.

"They brought the kids — they were real little — to help bag and teach them to give back and all," Linkous said. "Each year we've increased a little bit. In 2005, they started Walk the Walk Foundation. Now her church from Maryland, they started doing the gifts instead of the foundation. They call it the Gifts for Children and they did gifts for 507 kids this year."

The Maple View church, CASE WV and the Wade Center in Bluefield screen families to make sure they are eligible for the Children's' Christmas Project, Holcomb said.

The program has grown from serving 63 children 20 years ago to helping 507 this year, Linkous said.

Christmas bags and Christmas gifts are being distributed to the families Saturday at the church.

"At 1 p.m. today the truck carrying the gifts will be arriving from Maryland and Concord University's basketball team wil be here to help unload the truck," Linkous said. "It's important that we've got them involved as an outreach, too."

This year's Children's Christmas Project will be different from the ones that had to be conducted during the Covid pandemic.

"During the pandemic, we stopped inviting families to our campus; so the service became very impersonal, I think, even for them," Holcomb said. "I think the exciting thing is we've brought it back onto our campus. The families will be here so we can see them, love them, care for them and let them know that they mean something to us. They're not just a number. That's where our touch gets personal. We want our community to know that we really care for them."

Linkous said that Maple View's congregation has been "wonderful" to help with donations, bringing blankets, washcloths, towels, buckets, cleaning supplies and other needed items. Tithes paid for the groceries, but then the congregation did more, Holcomb said.

"It's our 20th year and we're really excited," Holcomb said.

Volunteer Linda Hoge of Bluefield has helped with the project for 10 of those years. Like many other volunteers, she was busy filling a gift bag with groceries.

"This is an excellent outreach," she said. "It shows love for the community."

Two-year-old Jade rode in a shopping cart being pushed by her mother, Jackyn Martin of Princeton, and helped pick up groceries. Jade was learning the value of giving.

"Yes, we donated some items for it and now we're here to help package them," Martin said.

At a table, Michael Byrd of Rocky Gap, Va., got ready to fill up another bag with Christmas groceries.

"This is just a way to reach out to the community and give back," he said.

