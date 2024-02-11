Food giveaway draws thousands in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — The Urban League, along with other organizations and businesses, organized a sizable food giveaway today in North St. Louis to provide food and necessities to struggling families.

Urban League President and CEO Michael P. McMillan says there’s a desperate need for efforts like this as a result of inflation, the lingering effects of the COVID crisis, and unemployment. He says they give away enough food to each family to last about a week.

The effort kicked off at noon Saturday and there was a steady stream of people in line for help stretching for blocks. At one point, the line for help stretched three blocks down Page Boulevard and some people arrived four hours early.

The Urban League began organizing events like this during the COVID-19 crisis. They organized businesses and others and helped with big giveaways like this for 22 straight Saturdays.

