A food historian is using TikTok to try to make Black Food Fridays the next Taco Tuesday

Rachel Askinasi
·5 min read
Black Food Fridays thumb
KJ Kearney started Black Food Fridays to share information on Black history. Black Food Fridays/Instagram

  • KJ Kearney is teaching people on TikTok about Black food.

  • The historian shares facts about Black-owned businesses and traditionally Black recipes.

  • He told Insider he's trying to make Black Food Friday the next Taco Tuesday.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Taco Tuesday is a movement. With over four million posts using the hashtag on Instagram and even more on Twitter, it's apparent that KJ Kearney, the man behind Black Food Fridays, isn't the only one who instinctually gets tacos on Tuesdays.

"I've woken up or been walking around on a Tuesday not knowing what to eat," Kearney told Insider. "And then something in my subconscious rings a bell and says, 'It's Tuesday, you know what day it is.' And it's just like, 'Oh snap!' It's almost an instinctual thing."

In an effort to get people to have the same instinct but for Black food at the start of each weekend, the educator and South Carolina native has been sharing facts about Black food and American history since April 2020. Kearney posts short videos on social media explaining a nugget of information around specific people and foods that are important to the history of the American palate.

He's used his platform called Black Food Fridays to teach followers about the cross-section of Black culture and food, such as diving into the history of certain dishes, like red rice.

@blackfoodfridays

##BlackFoodFact: You ever heard of ##Jollof? ##WestAfrica ##JollofRice ##RedRice ##GullahGeechee ##Rice

♬ original sound - Black Food Fridays

At first, Kearney just wanted to counter Confederate Memorial Day with a holiday all South Carolinians wanted to celebrate

The idea to create a platform for celebrating and highlighting Black food came from Kearney's long-time push to circumvent Confederate Memorial Day, which is an official state holiday in some states. According to Kearney, South Carolinians who celebrate typically do so by flying their Confederate flags.

"Initially, I wanted to try to get [an additional] state-wide holiday where we recognize the South Carolina state flag," he said. But a friend in politics told him it was "a little too on-the-nose" and South Carolinians wouldn't go for it.

Then, Kearney floated his idea for Red Rice Day - a holiday meant to celebrate historic Gullah Geechee culture and rice cultivation along the southeastern coast of the US - and drew up a proposal in just 40 minutes. September 29, 2018, became the first official celebration of Kearney's holiday.

Out of Red Rice Day came the Black Food Fridays initiative

Seeing the piece of legislation recognizing Red Rice Day was the catalyst for Kearney's social initiative. Though it was nearly a two-year journey, the ex-aspiring politician says it was the process that taught him how deeply politics are involved with everyday life.

"Everything is political," Kearney said. "Everything. We take [holidays like] Thanksgiving for granted, but someone had to write legislation saying, 'We're gonna recognize this day in America.'"

Once COVID-19 hit in early 2020 and patron-based businesses started to shutter, Kearney wanted to help Black-owned businesses, in particular, have a chance at staying open.

"Eat Black food on Fridays - very simple, right?" he said. "Sounds very altruistic, which it is, in a sense. But it's also very political in the sense that the only way these Black restaurants are gonna survive is if people who normally do not eat there start patronizing."

He then started sharing facts about historically Black food and African-Americans' ties to certain foods in an effort to combat the stereotypes and misconceptions - mainly, that "Black food" is synonymous with "unhealthy food."

The movement evolved past what Kearney saw for it

"I have been unashamed by telling people I want Black Food Fridays to be the Taco Tuesdays of Black people food," he said.

Kearney told Insider that he hadn't considered the role his platform could play in fighting racism until a white follower pointed it out.

"I'm like, 'alright,'" he said. "I want the compliment because it sounds dope, but how? How can what I do fight racism?" Then the follower told him his Black Food Facts videos gave her information she could use to combat racist comments. In particular, she pointed to his video on Hennessy.

"'There's this negative connotation between Black people and cognac, right?'" Kearney recalled. "'And someone like me who's white, when I hear someone say something racist about Black people and liquor, I can be like 'Yo, Hennessy donated money to an HBCU a hundred years ago. Hennessey was sponsoring Black publications in the '50s. That's before the civil rights act. I can fight racism with facts because of the stuff you say.'"

@blackfoodfridays

##BlackFoodFact: Black people ♥️ Hennessy! ##Hennessy ##Tuskegee ##HBCU ##SorryNotSorry

♬ original sound - Black Food Fridays

Kearney also said he never imagined the account would become as popular as it has.

"Yes, our education should include a bunch of stuff that it doesn't," he said. "And that's why people like me, every so often, we blow up [in popularity] because it's like, 'Holy crap. This guy is teaching me things that I should have learned in school.' But our systems are not designed to teach empowerment of African-Americans so until that changes, it's gonna be what it is."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Valentino and More Best Looks from Milan Fashion Week Fall 2021

    Starting with Fendi. From Harper's BAZAAR

  • ‘They Might as Well Have Torn Up the Constitution’

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyFor years, a central goal of the conservative movement was to install right-wing judges. A Republican president delivered, big time. And these Trumpists are still pissed.Which tells you one thing. For the authoritarian wing of the Republican Party, this was never about interpreting the American legal code. It was always about raw political power.“It’s not about the rule of law. It’s not about getting good, qualified judges. It’s about results-oriented litigation,” former U.S. Attorney for Alabama Joyce Vance tells Molly Jong-Fast on the latest edition of The New Abnormal. “They want judges who will vote to save the election for a president who has clearly lost it. And that’s just out of bounds. It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or a Republican. The notion that the courts could be used to steal an election is really the epitome of being anti-democratic. It’s ludicrous. It’s ridiculous. It just shows you that these folks are off the rails. They might as well have stood on a stage at CPAC and torn up the Constitution.”Vance adds, “We should immediately begin to identify what’s being done here as anti-democratic. I don’t believe that that’s where my Republican friends in Alabama are. Many of them are good people who have different principled views than I have on policy issues. They believe in the Constitution and the rule of law. And they’re horrified by what they’re seeing.”Getting ‘Canceled’ Is the Only Thing Conservatives Have LeftBecause the Trumpists aren’t just looking for judges that overturn elections they don’t like. They don’t want anyone outside of their crowd to be able to vote, period. “These efforts to suppress the vote previously have been relegated to dark corners of political operatives. It’s now actually the platform of the Republican Party to make it hard for people to vote, because they’re afraid that they might not vote Republican. They should be expending half the energy they’re expending on voter suppression on trying to win voters over, on creating policies that are appealing to the population,” Vance says. “This is a sickness in the American political dialogue.”Vance also looks at the mushrooming scandals around Andrew Cuomo, and the mounting legal cases for former President Donald Trump. Then, Olivia Troye, who worked for Trump and Mike Pence during the early days of the pandemic, talks about their botched response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “It turns out nobody in the White House cared about spreading the virus,” she says. And The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel, fresh from CPAC, talks about how even straitlaced Republicans are now espousing the Big Lie.Listen to The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Shreveport, La., Is Experiencing Its Own Weather-Related Crisis That No One Is Talking About

    National media have honed their attention on the impact of freezing temperatures in Texas, but residents in Louisiana have been enduring crisis-level weather challenges of their own.

  • Endangered whale dies off SC coast after being tangled up in fishing gear for months

    11-year-old “Cottontail” was last seen alive near Florida’s Treasure Coast in February.

  • Mining Bitcoin for Heat, Strawberries and Chickens

    More and more people are turning to crypto mining to heat their homes and businesses – and earn a profit.

  • Meghan Markle Awarded $625,000 in Legal Costs Over Privacy Case Against U.K. Tabloid

    A British judge ruled Tuesday that the publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday should pay 90% of Meghan's estimated $1.88 million legal expenses

  • Insight: Mining magnets: Arctic island finds green power can be a curse

    In the tenth century, Erik the Red, a Viking from Iceland, was so impressed with the vegetation on another Arctic island he had found he called it "the green land." Today, it's Greenland's rocks that are attracting outsiders - superpowers riding a green revolution. The world's biggest island has huge resources of metals known as 'rare earths,' used to create compact, super-strong magnets which help power equipment such as wind turbines, electric vehicles, combat aircraft and weapons systems.

  • Families of crime victims push to recall LA DA Gascon: 'It's just like robbery all over again'

    Fox Nation's Lawrence Jones speaks to the families of crime victims pushing to recall Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón.

  • Ballet Flats Aren't Just for Audrey Hepburn

    Try one of our favorite pointed-toe styles.From Marie Claire

  • SC reports 740 COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths as disease spread slows

    Just more than 4% of the 25,197 COVID-19 tests reported Monday returned positive results, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, making it the lowest single-day rate of infection among people taking COVID tests since the spring.

  • The nefarious issue that tanked Biden Cabinet nominee Neera Tanden

    Tanden's confirmation failure makes her the first Cabinet pick to be disqualified. It's no coincidence that she's an Asian American woman.

  • The Eat Stop Eat Diet Involves Fasting For 24 Hours At A Time

    It's a type of intermittent fasting that may help you lose weight.

  • Winston Duke to portray Marcus Garvey in ‘Marked Man’ at Amazon

    It looks like we’ll get to see a lot more of Winston Duke when he stars as Marcus Garvey in the upcoming film, Marked Man. According to Deadline, the film, set for Amazon Studios, will be directed by Andrew Dosunmu.

  • Minneapolis cancels plan to hire social media influencers to spin George Floyd murder trial

    It follows public outrage at an official communications plan ahead of former police officer’s appearance in court

  • By the Numbers: Alarming school absenteeism

    Millions of American children may have had no formal education, virtual or in-person, in almost a year, and thousands of students are now unaccounted for.

  • Joggers should wear face masks to prevent spread of Covid, says Oxford expert

    Joggers should wear a face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a University of Oxford expert has said. Trish Greenhalgh, a primary health care academic, urged people exercising outdoors to cover their noses and mouths so they do not unintentionally transmit the virus. Advice from the NHS encourages outdoor exercise during lockdown because of its physical and mental health benefits, but Prof Greenhalgh said joggers must also consider the potential risks to others. "There is no doubt the virus is in the air, there is no doubt that you can catch it if you inhale and that someone else has exhaled," she told ITV's Good Morning Britain. "The exercising jogger – the puffing and panting jogger – you can feel their breath come and you can sometimes actually feel yourself inhale it, so there's no doubt that there is a danger there." Around two in five coronavirus infections are caught from people who do not have symptoms, Prof Greenhalgh added, meaning that joggers and cyclists should take extra measures as a result.

  • Where Do You Stand on the Middle Part vs. Side Part Debate? We Have Some Thoughts

    Very few topics are as divisive as the latest middle part vs. side part debate. If you're on TikTok or Instagram, you may have noticed that people have very strong feelings.

  • Photographer captures portraits of people while planes land overhead

    This photographer shows that some of the best moments happen right above you; you just have to look up to catch them.

  • Former MLB executive says Albert Pujols was lying about his age when he signed a $240 million contract with the Angels

    "Not one person in baseball believes Albert Pujols is the age he says he is," former Miami Marlins President David Samson.

  • What's in a name for a vaccine campaign? Maybe the end of the pandemic

    An unidentified doctor talks with a boy who holds a lollipop reward after participating in a measles vaccine research program in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, in 1963. NASA/PhotoQuest/Getty ImagesNearly 50 million people in the U.S. had received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine by March 1, and millions of others have spent hours online trying to get an appointment. But soon, the demand could fall because of vaccine hesitancy. How is the government going to get people on board? From my research, I have found that an important part of a successful vaccine campaign is in the name. As a health communication scholar who studies the history of epidemics, I have been interested in the naming and public delivery of the COVID-19 government response. In many ways, this moment parallels crises of the past, as people in previous epidemics and pandemics also struggled to find ways to protect themselves against deadly disease. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaking about Zika in January 2016. Win McNamee/Getty Images Abandoning the ‘Operation Warp Speed’ name In the week leading up to the 2021 presidential inauguration, the Biden transition team announced that the White House’s national COVID-19 vaccine plan would no longer be called “Operation Warp Speed,” the name coined by Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump. On Jan. 21, 2021, the Biden administration released its 200-page COVID-19 plan, “The National Strategy for the COVID-19 Response and Pandemic Preparedness.” The change in names not only broadened the focus to include additional safety measures to curb transmission during the distribution process. It also signified a profound shift in the administration’s approach and consideration of the pandemic itself. Dr. Anthony Fauci and other public health experts criticized the “Operation Warp Speed” name, arguing that it falsely conveyed a lack of scientific rigor and adherence to safety protocol in the vaccine approval process. In a May 15, 2020, press conference, Trump explained the campaign name, stating, “It’s called ‘Operation Warp Speed.’ That means big, and it means fast. A massive scientific, industrial and logistical endeavor unlike anything our country has seen since the Manhattan Project.” Fauci and others believed that the name “Operation Warp Speed” could have undermined public trust in any COVID-19 vaccine to be developed, feeding into theories and misconceptions of the anti-vaccine movement. It also marked a historical deviation in the identification of vaccine campaigns for the general public. The names we Americans use broadly today, inoculation and vaccination, emerged as the names for very specific immunization procedures against a specific disease, smallpox. Smallpox: A big controversy In the past, immunization terms stemmed from the induced immunological protection against smallpox. During the Boston smallpox epidemic of 1721, for example, Puritan minister Cotton Mather and Colonial physician Dr. Zabdiel Boylston introduced the practice of inoculation in hopes of protecting the town. Onesimus, an enslaved man who was in bondage to Mather, had told Mather of the practice and how he had been inoculated as a child in Africa. The practice involved intentionally infecting people with smallpox in hopes of reducing its severity. People fiercely discussed this controversial approach in public discourse, even spurring James Franklin, older brother of Benjamin, to create the New England Courant as an outlet to oppose its practice. Many articles in The Courant, Boston Gazette and the Boston News-Letter, along with pamphlets, argued for and against the practice of inoculation. This cemented the term in 18th-century vocabulary, along with its alternative name, “variolation.” This practice, and growing public familiarity with it, set the stage for acceptance of the first vaccine, which would change the course of disease. In 1798, English physician Dr. Edward Jenner proposed that inducing a mild cowpox infection could protect against smallpox – which he called a “vaccine,” from vaccinia, meaning cowpox. Millions of people already have been vaccinated. Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images Say its name Immunization campaigns for approved and established vaccines have often gone unnamed, simply listing the disease name, location and date, like the 1916 typhoid vaccine campaign in North Carolina’s Catawba County, northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina. Even sponsored vaccine programs have not necessarily taken on the name of the supporting corporation. In 1926, the Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. donated US$15,000 toward the eradication of diphtheria in New York. Despite this contribution, the campaign went unnamed. In the trial and development stage, vaccines were not typically named, even in the press. News articles referred to the “anti-disease” vaccine – that is, “anti-smallpox,” “anti-typhoid,” “anti-tetanus” – sometimes including the lead scientist’s last name, as with the Enders measles vaccine. For example, although polio vaccine trials in 1954 labeled the recruited child participants “polio pioneers,” the vaccine itself was called the “anti-polio” or Salk vaccine. Nicknaming vaccines can be a problem When vaccine campaigns have been named, catchy or abstract names can be problematic, especially in the experimental stages. The 1950s gamma globulin trials prompted confusion with the nickname “Operation Lollipop,” which referred to the “all-day sucker” given to children after the injection. Some people misunderstood, believing that scientists had delivered the actual polio virus in the candy to participants, prompting clarification that the name “had nothing to do with the experiment itself.” A Star Wars poster from 1977 encouraged immunization. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention More often, campaigns and slogans have been used in catch-up immunization drives after already widely distributed vaccines, as in the polio vaccine “Wellbee,” Utah’s 1967 “Muzzle Measles,” the 1977 Star Wars “Parents of Earth” message or the 1997 Dr. Seuss Immunization Awareness Campaign. These programs highlighted the importance of existing vaccines, rather than introducing new ones. As public health officials have noted, the title “Operation Warp Speed,” combined with the lack of a strategic COVID-19 response plan under the Trump administration, took away from the strict adherence to safety protocols that vaccine producers and the Food and Drug Administration have followed. In a Gallup Panel survey from Dec. 15, 2020, to Jan. 3, 2021, 65% of participants said they would get the vaccine, with divisions in age, race, education and party affiliation. The name “Operation Warp Speed” paired with coronavirus misinformation, much of it directly from Trump, likely contributed to the lack of trust in the vaccines before they were even developed. At least 75% to 80% of the population needs to become immunized – the number needed for herd immunity – to end of the pandemic, according to Fauci. Thus, I believe it will be important to develop a trustworthy campaign and a name that bolsters confidence. The Biden administration is not starting from scratch. I believe that the Biden administration’s adoption of a new direct name for its response plan is the first step toward pandemic recovery. Building confidence across various groups and communities will be critical for herd immunity to be achieved. The new campaign name, then, initiated what needs to be a straightforward, factual approach, integral to widespread COVID-19 immunization.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Katherine A. Foss, Middle Tennessee State University. Read more:How does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compare to other coronavirus vaccines? 4 questions answeredCan vaccinated people still spread the coronavirus? Katherine A. Foss does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.