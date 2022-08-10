Food Inflation Eases, But Uncertain Crops Slow Wider Relief

Tarso Veloso
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- While the outlook for global crops is improving from the tumultuous weeks after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the threats of drought, flooding and blistering heat are keeping supplies tight and prices elevated.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Crop futures have retreated to pre-war levels, and the UN’s monthly measure of food prices sank the most since 2008. That’s offering some relief to consumers who have faced rampant food inflation since the start of the pandemic. Still, the war is putting more pressure on farmers from the US to India to replace crop losses and make up for the shortfall in supplies from Ukraine, normally a key shipper to poorer nations in the Middle East and Africa.

How much they can provide is in question. Major producers like the US, Brazil and Argentina have been facing yield issues over the last few years thanks to scorching heat, supporting prices at higher levels. Global production of corn and soybeans in 2021-2022 fell short of initial forecasts by 45 million tons. The US Department of Agriculture on Friday is expected to cut its outlook for this year’s US corn and soybean yields, according to analysts polled by Bloomberg, while wheat likely fared better.

“Unlike recent years every single bushel of production matters and even a small yield loss of 1-2% relative to trend is concerning given current tightness in US and global balance sheets,” said Ben Buckner, grains analyst for Chicago-based AgResource Co.

In Europe, the searing heat could shrink the European Union’s grains harvest by 5% versus last season, according to the European Commission. Corn crops have been particularly battered by the scorching weather, boosting the bloc’s import needs and increasing costs for livestock farmers. Agriculture heavyweight France is suffering its worst drought on record and fields are drying up across other key producers like Germany and Romania.

The situation is already critical, said Vincent Braak, a crop analyst at Strategie Grains. “Even if rains come back, for corn production, it is far too late for good yields now because pollination is done almost everywhere. We are worried for all summer crops. Even with irrigation, this temperature is totally crazy.”

This year’s French corn harvest is estimated at 12.66 million tons, down 19% year-over-year, the country’s agriculture ministry said in a report. If confirmed, it will be the lowest since 2016, according to USDA data. In India, temperatures soared in March to the highest ever for the month on record going back to 1901, shriveling the country’s biggest winter-sown crop during a crucial growth period. That prompted authorities to prohibit wheat exports in May to safeguard domestic supplies and to control rising prices.

Rice, another important Indian crop, was planted on a smaller area so far this season due to a lack of rainfall in some main growing areas, including West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, which account for a quarter of the country’s output. This will potentially reduce production and may trigger restrictions on shipments from India, which accounts for 40% of global rice trade.

Soybean futures in Chicago, which rose above $17 per bushel after the invasion, advanced for a second day on Wednesday, rising 0.2% to $14.3125, while corn and wheat were steady.

The war in Ukraine is also impacting future harvests. So far, grain exports are down 49% year-over-year and seeding has been compromised. In a sign of shifting trade flows, Egypt, the world’s largest wheat importer, is buying much more French wheat than normal for this time of the year.

There are exceptions: Australian growers expect to pull off a decent wheat crop this season, after favorable conditions encouraged farmers to ramp up planting to near-record levels. While those supplies won’t be harvested for a few months, Australian exporters are still shipping out surplus grain from previous seasons following two consecutive years of bumper output. Canada, the world’s top canola grower and a major wheat exporter, is also having a good growing season so far.

Russia is set to be the biggest market winner with a massive harvest, though shipments are slower than usual as exporters must find vessels, crews and insure ships.

Cooling Demand

There is also some good news in the form of cooling demand from China, the world’s biggest grains buyer. China’s corn imports in the first half of the year sank 11% from a year ago, while wheat imports during the same period fell 7.8% and soybeans 5.4% from the previous year, according to customs data. Poor margins in the massive livestock industry also curbed appetite for the crops as feed ingredients, and China’s imports of palm oil have weakened as its Covid Zero policy cuts demand from the restaurant and catering industries.

When the war broke out, prices spiked on the assumption that exports from the Black Sea would stop completely. Now, as more vessels find their way out, most of the “war premium” has disappeared from futures. One big question is if shipments will continue to increase enough to offset smaller than expected crops elsewhere.

For the next harvests this year and in 2023, the USDA is forecasting a record global soybean crop, but that will rely on the highest ever production from Brazil and the US and the biggest output from Argentina since 2018. On corn and wheat, output is expected to be smaller that the previous season.

For futures to sink back to previous years’ levels, both hemispheres would need back-to-back bumper harvests, something that hasn’t happened since 2013-14. A lingering La Nina weather pattern continues to affect crops in parts of South America, making it less likely to happen this year.

“Ideally, we’d see mother nature cooperate in both hemispheres for a full 12 months,” Buckner said.

(Updates with futures prices in ninth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • 22-Month-Old Twin Dies in 'Freak Accident' After Cement Truck Falls Off Texas Bridge and Lands on Family SUV

    The boy was killed Friday when a truck toppled over an overpass and onto the Ford Expedition he was riding in

  • Toddler killed after cement truck falls from overpass and crushes vehicle

    The family is "devastated by an unexpected and unimaginable tragedy," a fundraiser for the 22-month-old boy's funeral costs said.

  • Carlyle Partner and Investor-Relations Head Urquhart to Join Coatue

    (Bloomberg) -- Carlyle Group Inc.’s global head of investor relations Nathan Urquhart is leaving the firm to become president at Coatue Management, according to a letter to investors seen by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineHome Inventory Soars at

  • China Consumer Prices Jump, Adding to Inflation Concerns

    Inflation in China accelerated last month, The consumer price index&nbsp;rose 2.7% from a year earlier to the highest level in two years. The&nbsp;producer price index increased 4.2%. Grace Ng, senior China economist at JPMorgan, discusses what the latest figures say about the outlook for the economy and the central bank's policy. She also talks about the debt woes in the country's real estate market. She speaks with David Ingles on "Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • SoftBank Buyout Talk Resurfaces After Record Loss Piques Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Talk that SoftBank Group Corp. would be better off as a private company has re-surfaced after the Japanese investment powerhouse posted a record $23 billion loss.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineHome Inventory Soars at Record Rate With US Buyers P

  • India Seeks to Oust China Firms From Sub-$150 Phone Market

    (Bloomberg) -- India seeks to restrict Chinese smartphone makers from selling devices cheaper than 12,000 rupees ($150) to kickstart its faltering domestic industry, dealing a blow to brands including Xiaomi Corp.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineHome Inventory S

  • 22-Month-Old Twin Dies In ‘Horrible, Freak Accident’ Involving Cement Truck

    The toddler’s mom, Jennifer Resendiz, described her late son as "a happy, smart, and nice little boy."

  • Asian markets drop on rate worries ahead of inflation data

    Asian equities fell Wednesday, tracking a drop on Wall Street ahead of a crucial US inflation report later in the day, which could have a huge bearing on the Federal Reserve's plans for raising interest rates.

  • China's factory inflation hits 17-month low as pressures ease

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's factory-gate inflation eased to a 17-month low in July, defying global cost pressures as slower domestic construction weighed on raw material demand, although consumer prices picked up pace, driven mostly by tight pork supplies. The producer price index (PPI) rose 4.2% year-on-year, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Wednesday, after a 6.1% uptick in June and missing analyst forecasts for a 4.8% increase. China's producer price growth has slowed from a 26-year high hit in October last year, giving policymakers some leeway to stimulate the flagging economy even as central banks elsewhere scramble to hose down rampant inflation with aggressive interest rate hikes.

  • Households already in debt as energy bills rise

    Six million UK households owe over £200 to energy suppliers, according to a survey.

  • Philippines' GDP growth momentum cools in Q2 as inflation soars

    MANILA (Reuters) -The Philippine economy's recovery momentum slowed in the second quarter amid high inflation, but the government is confident this year's growth target remains achievable, giving the central bank leeway to further tighten policy to curb price pressures. The Southeast Asian country's gross domestic product was 7.4% higher in the June quarter than a year earlier, growing more slowly than the downwardly revised 8.2% annual rate seen in the previous quarter and the median 8.6% forecast in a Reuters poll. "Our economy is doing relatively well," he told a media briefing, saying the second-quarter performance was still in line with this year's target for growth in full-year GDP of 6.5% to 7.5%.

  • Egg Prices in US Jump 47% as Food Inflation Soars, IRI Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation is wreaking havoc on breakfast, with egg prices at grocery stores soaring a whopping 47% in July over last year, according to retail analytics firm Information Resources Inc.Most Read from BloombergTrump Under Intense Legal Scrutiny After FBI Searches Mar-a-LagoTrump Search Was Unprecedented, But Records Case Will Be ToughUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineHome Inventory Soars at Record

  • Market Losers Are Becoming Winners Again. Thank Bond Yields for That.

    A notable trend has emerged since the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield reached its high for the year on June 14: the worst hit parts of the market have started soaring again. Strategas' Todd Sohn points out in a note that exchange-traded funds tracking shares of crypto miners, biotechnology companies, companies focused on the digital economy and other similar firms have dramatically outperformed the broader market since June 14. Flows into those ETFs have gone up, too. Meanwhile, practically anything

  • Taiwan security officials want Foxconn to drop stake in Chinese chipmaker - FT

    The deal will definitely not go through, the report said, citing a senior Taiwanese government official involved in national security issues. Taiwan, the world's largest contract electronics maker, has become increasingly cautious about China's ambition to boost its semiconductor sector.

  • Pentagon announces $1 billion in new U.S. military aid to Ukraine

    The U.S. has provided more than $9 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since Russia's invasion.

  • Australia's CBA posts 11% profit jump but warns of housing headwinds

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Commonwealth Bank of Australia rode the end of a pandemic-powered property boom to its best annual profit in four years, but warned that spiralling cost-of-living pressures had started to hit consumer confidence. The country's biggest lender which extends a quarter of Australian home loans posted an 11% surge in cash profit to A$9.6 billion ($6.7 billion) for the year to June as property prices soared. Cash profit, which excludes some one-off items, is the preferred performance metric of Australian banks.

  • Duke Energy carbon proposals boosted by Manchin deal to expedite Mountain Valley Pipeline

    A side agreement to the proposed Inflation Reduction Act expedites approval for the Mountain Valley Pipeline and could, in turn, directly affect the N.C. Carbon Plan state regulators must adopt for Duke Energy Corp. by year’s end.

  • Pink Floyd’s Waters backs Russia, calls Biden a ‘war criminal’ over Ukraine

    Roger Waters is defending dubbing Joe Biden a “war criminal,” accusing the president of “fueling the fire in the Ukraine.” “That is a huge crime,” the Pink Floyd co-founder said in an interview that aired Saturday on CNN’s “Smerconish.” During his latest solo concert tour, the 78-year-old rocker includes an image of Biden in a…

  • Two House Democrats cut ads for Liz Cheney in Wyoming

    Two House Democrats are urging Wyoming Democrats to switch parties in the state’s upcoming primary to boost the chances of Rep. Liz Cheney (R), one of former President Trump’s primary targets this cycle. “You might be a little surprised that I’d be supporting Liz Cheney in her bid to continue representing Wyoming in the U.S.…

  • Venkataraman encourages more exporting for Mississippi. Find out where we stand.

    Arun Venkataraman says Mississippi is in a prime position to take advantage of the ever-growing global export market.