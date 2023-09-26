Food insecurity is a growing problem. This charity run raised money to help.

GREENACRES — Amid rising prices and a housing shortage, experts say hunger is on the rise in Palm Beach County and around the nation. This past weekend, more than 100 people ran and walked in an effort to reduce it.

Feeding South Florida, a nonprofit that provides meals for more than a million residents a year throughout the region, hosted the Outrun Hunger 5K at Okeeheelee Park west of Greenacres on Saturday. About 175 people registered for the event, which has been held annually for more than a decade and drew several corporate sponsors. All told, it raised about $60,000 to finance the nonprofit’s charitable efforts, organizers said.

More than 184,000 in Palm Beach County are considered food-insecure, according to Feeding South Florida. And each dollar raised by Saturday's event can cover the cost of four meals. The need in the community is growing, said Paco Velez, the nonprofit’s president and CEO.

Palm Beach County is an area of great wealth, he said, but its economy is seasonal and “very service-oriented.” That leaves many families more at risk of food insecurity during periods when there is less work available.

“During the summer months is when it’s harder for families,” Velez said.

Saturday’s event was part of Hunger Action Month, a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about food insecurity.

The cause was enough to attract the attention of Cathy Kammerer. With a friend visiting from out of town, she was looking for a 5K race to participate in and found the Outrun Hunger 5K online.

For her it was a perfect fit. After all, she sits on the board of directors of St. George Table, a homeless-outreach center in Riviera Beach.

She said the issue of food insecurity is “terrible” for many of the homeless and housing-insecure people her organization supports in Riviera Beach.

“They’re in a food desert," she said, "and with the cost of living and inflation over the past year, it’s even worse.”

As she finished up her run, Michelle Mahoney reflected on another benefit of hunger awareness: a chance to spread better nutrition practices. Mahoney, a nutrition educator for Feeding South Florida, said she works to teach people in food-insecure circumstances to make better choices about the foods they buy and consume.

The charity provides sessions and workshops free to needy residents, but too few people are aware of the service and its benefits.

“We really need to reach people who are low-income” and food insecure, she said.

