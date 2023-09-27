Food Insecurity Remains Elevated After Pandemic-Era Benefits End

(Bloomberg) -- High food prices continue to hit consumers and food pantries six months after an expanded government assistance program ended, according to report out Wednesday.

Among households using the government’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, half are eating less, over 30% are visiting food pantries, and 30% are relying on family and friends for meals and groceries, according the report from Propel Inc., which helps administer the benefits.

The survey of 2,584 users was conducted from Sept. 1 to Sept. 14. Respondents are typically from households with income at or below the poverty line.

Stubbornly high food prices and the end of pandemic-era SNAP expansions have kept the demand for food assistance elevated in recent months as rising prices have also strained food pantries nationwide.

