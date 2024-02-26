Food Lion Feeds, Feeding America donates meals in honor of Supermarket Associates Day

Thousands of meals were donated by Food Lion Feeds in honor of Supermarket Associates Day on Wednesday.

Since 2021, one million meals have been donated to longstanding Food Lion Feeds partner Feeding America, the country’s largest domestic hunger relief organization.

Supermarket Associates Day is a country-wide celebration to honor frontline grocery workers. Three years ago, in 2021, February 22 was declared a day to recognize essential workers who help their communities thrive.

“Our meal donation aligns with our commitment to nourish our neighbors experiencing hunger and applauds our associates and their ongoing support of Food Lion Feeds. We believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent or gas and groceries,” Food Lion President Meg Ham said. “This donation is another way to say ‘thank you’ to our associates and demonstrate care for the towns and cities we serve.”

In the first few months of 2024, more than 300,000 meals have been donated, helping countless people who struggle with food insecurity.

