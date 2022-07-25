Food Lion worker stabbed in chest during attempted robbery outside store, NC cops say

A 27-year-old worker was stabbed in the chest during an attempted robbery outside a North Carolina supermarket, news outlets reported.

The Food Lion employee was in his car before he was attacked on Sunday, July 24, the Winston-Salem Police Department told WXII.

Officials said a stranger approached him in the parking lot and asked him to give up his possessions. When he wouldn’t, the woman stabbed him with a knife, WFMY reported.

Officers told news outlets the assault happened outside of Food Lion’s store on Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem. When reached for comment on July 25, the grocery store chain referred McClatchy News to police.

At about 9:30 a.m., officers said they were called to the store and found an injured worker. The man was rushed to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to WGHP.

The woman accused of stabbing him later returned to the store, and police said she was arrested. She is charged with “attempted robbery with a deadly weapon” and “assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill,” WFMY reported.

An investigation continues, and police ask anyone with tips to call them at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or contact officials in Spanish at 336-728-3904, according to news outlets.

The Winston-Salem Police Department didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on July 25.

Popeyes manager trying to end fight found unconscious in drive-thru, Georgia cops say

3 stabbed minutes apart in ‘random’ attacks, SC officials say. Man now going to prison