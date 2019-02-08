Food, medical supplies sitting on the Colombia-Venezuela border symbolize hope

CÚCUTA, COLOMBIA – Trucks brimming with food, medical supplies and hygiene kits from the United States rolled up to the Colombia-Venezuela border Wednesday, offering the Venezuelan people a teetering new hope for their spiraling country.

But 27-year-old Ricardo Toreabo was one of the tens of thousands of migrants still streaming in the other direction, fleeing from the nation plagued by hyperinflation and shortages of food and medicine.

“I come for my future, to help my children and my family,” Toreabo said, holding his two-year-old son in his arms. “In every part of Venezuela, people are scared because we don't know what could happen.”

With no food and no money to survive in central Venezuela he, his wife and son joined a group of migrants in a more than 110-hour walk to the Colombia border city of Cúcuta, the largest gateway between the two countries.

A sea of over 40,000 Venezuelans like Toreabo flood over the border into Cúcuta every day. Migrants cross the border bridge in a steady flow that starts at 5 in the morning. They pass a tented checkpoint and continue in throngs to Colombia. Families roll strollers with young children, others carry luggage bigger than them as they begin a journey to nearby countries such as Peru and Ecuador.

Others without documents cross the river below in canoes veiled by reeds. Less than 160 feet from where authorities stand, they sprint with their possessions in tow, but their scramble doesn’t turn any heads.

The area has been a strategic zone in the Venezuelan migration crisis, which has been spurred on by rampant hyperinflation, shortages and deep political unrest.

That rampant hyperinflation has turned the Venezuelan Bolivar virtually useless and migrants can’t buy even the most basic food supplies like bread, fruit or rice. Instead, they starve.

And it's gotten worse in recent weeks.

Three weeks ago, Venezuelan opposition leader and self-declared president Juan Guaidó made a surprising grab for power from the dictatorial regime of President Nicolas Maduro who, up until that point, maintained a firm autocracy over the country.

Guaidó was quickly recognized by world leaders as Venezuela’s new president, including President Donald Trump who said in a statement he will “use the full weight of United States economic and diplomatic power to press for the restoration of Venezuelan democracy.”

The quick rise to power brought hope for millions of Venezuelans roaring back.

"If they take down Maduro, we won't leave,” said Yudberto Ramirez, a Venezuelan preparing to flee to Chile with his family in 2019 as inflation is expected to reach 10,000,000 percent.

“If he does not fall, we have to look (for somewhere to go). It's hard, but if they can get humanitarian aid here, it's more practical to stay in Venezuela because we would have one hope for change.”

This week, millions of dollars of humanitarian aid – food, medicine, hygiene kits, nutritional products and other necessities intended for the Venezuela’s most vulnerable – arrived in Cúcuta, set to be distributed by Venezuela’s opposition.

Cases of medicine and white USAID bags stuffed with beans and rice, packaged foods and toiletries piled high near the border, ready to be delivered to the Venezuelan people.