Need food? Find a mobile pantry this week

The nonprofit organization, Feeding Northeast Florida, has posted their list of available food banks this week.

Each food bank opens at 10 a.m. and stays upen as long as supplies last.

Tuesday, December 5 at Hillcrest Baptist Church (7673 Collins Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32244)

Wednesday, December 6 at Calvary Baptist Church (4040 Dunn Ave. Jacksonville, FL 32218)

Click here to learn more about Feeding Northeast florida.

