Food Network’s ‘Great Food Truck Race’ is headed to Biloxi. Here’s what we know

A reality cooking show that pits food trucks from around the country against each other in competition is headed to the Mississippi Coast.

The Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race will come to Biloxi this weekend, the city confirmed Friday.

The show coordinated with Harrah’s casino and will take place Saturday at the Great Lawn, according to a press release from Biloxi.

The public can join at 11:30 a.m.

The trucks will also likely be out on Sunday, either be at the Great Lawn or at the Harrison County West Biloxi Beach Launch south of Treasure Bay, according to the release.

The show last stopped in Galveston, Texas and Lake Charles, Louisiana, its host and celebrity chef Tyler Florence said on Facebook.

The show films each episode in a different city, and begins with a group of food trucks who compete in a series of challenges to make the most money. The team that makes the least money in each location goes home, and as the competition jumps from city to city, Florence cuts teams until one winner gets $50,000.

The show filmed in Lake Charles on Monday. Seven food trucks made it to the city to film one episode over two days, according to the city’s tourism agency.