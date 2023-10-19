Food pantries and food banks are limited on supplies due to inflation

TechCrunch

Conditions appear to be shifting favorably for India's Swiggy. The food delivery startup -- backed by SoftBank, Prosus and Accel -- saw its paper valuation slashed by more than half this year as investors marked their holdings largely in response to the dwindling market conditions. The startup, valued at $10.7 billion in a funding round early in 2022, also lost some market share to Zomato, its arch publicly listed rival, according to Prosus.