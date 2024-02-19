Food pantries in Livingston, Oakland to split 40K pounds of donated food

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — A surplus truck with 40,000 pounds of shelf-stable food, along with butter and cheese, is coming to Livingston County.

Sunrise Rotary, Howell Rotary and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints will unload the truck at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 26. They'll divide pallets and load vehicles for local food pantries.

Steve Gronow of Chestnut Home Builders and Real Estate has offered a facility with a loading dock, according to a release. The truck is an 18-wheeler coming from Salt Lake City, Utah.

The donation will benefit food pantries in Livingston County and Oakland County. Lucy Barber of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints learned of the potential donation in late January.

“The difficulty was being able to coordinate the distributions in an organized manner, but I was able to delegate and within a week we had food pantries that could facilitate picking up and distributing the food,” Barber said.

Recipients of the donation include Redford Interfaith Relief, Community Sharing Outreach, Open Door Outreach, Hospitality House, Diabetic Food Pantry, St. James Food Pantry in Novi, Northville Civic Concern, Jewish Family Services, Friends of Eagles, Helping Hands of Redford, Torch 180, Bountiful Harvest, Son Rise Church, Active Faith, Family Impact and St. Joe's Food Pantry.

