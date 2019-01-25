There’s a Food Pantry at the Coast Guard Academy. How the Shutdown Is Causing Special Pain for Service Members

Petty Officer 2nd Class Lauren Laughlin, a public affairs officer for the United States Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut, has been working at the Academy’s food pantry since it opened last Monday — and the single mother says she’s also been patronizing it.

Laughlin tells TIME it’s been difficult to get by without her paycheck amid the government shutdown impacting Coast Guard members, and she’s doing what she can to cut back on expenses. Laughlin was planning to throw her 12-year-old daughter an indoor pool party for her birthday next week, but decided to cancel it and throw a slumber party at home instead.

Lauglin says she’s been scouting the pantry to find supplies for the bash.

“It’s like, ‘Come on, food pantry, bring me a birthday cake!’” Laughlin says with a chuckle.

According to Laughlin, adapting to adversity is part of being in the Coast Guard, noting that the branch’s motto is Semper paratus — “always ready.”

“You never know when things will change, and the Academy is no exception,” says Laughlin.

The Coast Guard Academy has been significantly impacted by the shutdown, as hundreds of Coast Guard service members stationed in and around the school are currently working without pay. As they brace for their second missed paycheck on January 30, the shutdown is taking its toll — both psychologically and economically.

Coast Guard Commandant Karl Schultz urged Coast Guard service members to “stand tall,” and expressed his frustration with the situation in a tweet and video posted on Tuesday, promising to lobby lawmakers to end the shutdown.

“Your Coast Guard leadership team & the American people stand in awe of your continued dedication to duty, resilience, & that of your families/ I find it unacceptable that [Coast Guard] members must rely on food pantries & donations to get through day-to-day life,” Schultz wrote.

The U.S. Coast Guard is the only branch of the military controlled by the Department of Homeland Security. Other branches are overseen by the Department of Defense, which is fully funded. This shutdown marks the first time active service members in the U.S. military are working without pay, the Coast Guard said.

Marcille says service members’ concerns are quietly deepening this week, as they are now facing almost a month without pay. Approximately 50,000 retirees are also about to miss their January pension payment.

“Coasties are naturally uncomfortable taking help,” Capt. Andrea Marcille of the Coast Guard Academy’s alumni association tells TIME, adding that they’d rather help themselves, “or help each other.”

Over the past few weeks, U.S. Coast Guard service members, civilian employees and their families have had to scramble to pay for basic necessities. Many have taken donations of food and toiletries from their communities, and frantically called their banks and credit unions to try to avert financial disaster.

The New London community has stepped up to help the Coast Guard community in several ways. Local businesses have been hosting free meals and discounts for Coast Guard service members, the local Crystal Mall shopping center and Texas Roadhouse restaurant are collecting donations, and the United Way has donated heating oil.

Marcille says they’ve also managed to collect more than $200,000 from Coast Guard Academy alumni, parents and friends to support guardsmen locally and across the country.

