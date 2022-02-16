🌱 Food Pantry Use Increases + Queens Home Invasion

Hello, neighbors! Miranda Fraraccio here with a brand-new Queens Daily.

Here are the top 3 stories in Queens today:

The New York Police Department shares details of a home invasion that occurred in Queens on Feb. 7. The unidentified woman was at home with her 3-year-old son when two masked men entered the home. The men demanded the woman hand over her valuables and proceeded to hit the woman in the face. Police report that the home invasion was likely random due to a lack of evidence supporting that the men followed the woman home. (CBS New York) A Queens man is at the hospital in critical condition following a robbery on Monday. The victim, 37-years-old, was pushed and robbed while talking to another man. The victim's head hit the ground and the suspect rummaged through the victim's pockets while he lay on the ground unconscious. Any information related to the crime should be reported to the New York Police Department or to Crime Stoppers. (CBS New York) More Queens families are using food pantries. The increase in use has been attributed to recent inflation and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Commonpoint Queens is a social services non-profit that is on the front lines of the recent increase in food pantry interest and has donated over a million pounds of food to Queens residents in 2020. (Patch)

Today in Queens:

Healing Learning Circle for Women! (in Bengali) At The Glen Oaks Branch Library (10:30 AM)

Black History Month: Virtual Chair Yoga At The Glen Oaks Branch Library (11:00 AM)

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards honors the trailblazers that the Queens community remembers during Black History Month. (Facebook)

Queens Botanical Garden announces that monthly walking tours are back. Click to get tickets to explore the natural beauty of the outdoors. (Facebook)

Queens Economic Development Corporation reminds the community that it is not too late to enter their StartUp! Competition. Click to register for your chance to win $10,000 in prizes. (Facebook)

Behind The Scoreboard – More Than A Cyclist, A Hero! (Details)

