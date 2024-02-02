Food Pantry Network of Licking County switching to more customer-centric services

About 20,000 pounds of food are delivered to the Licking County Food Pantry each week, and in 2023, the pantry distributed more than four million pounds of food.

The metal warehouse shelves at the Licking County Food Pantry were stocked floor-to-ceiling with cardboard boxes filled with food for distribution on Jan. 26. And the system is about to change for the better for Licking County residents in need.

The Food Pantry Network, which operates nearly two dozen volunteer-run pantries in Licking County, receives about 10,000 pounds of food on Mondays and another 10,000 pounds on Wednesdays, Executive Director Chuck Moore said.

"So as you can see, there’s food," Moore said from inside the warehouse, surrounded by boxes and skids of food towering high over his head.

But the way that food is distributed, Moore said, is going through a significant overhaul: Over the next several months, the food pantry will do away with existing pantry systems and make visiting the pantry more like a trip to a grocery store.

"This empowers the customers to determine what they need in their home, with no explanation needed," said Alyssa Shepherd, the network's development director.

Traditionally, the food pantries have run on service limits, in which the amount of food distributed is based on the number of members in a visitor’s household, Shepherd said.

Shepherd said she disliked the system and was unhappy with the requirement that a volunteer accompany shoppers to tell them what they could and could not have from the pantry based on their household, noting that this adds to the stigma the shopper experiences.

Shepherd is the driving force behind the change, encouraging users to have the autonomy and access of a market.

"It is 100% a customer-centric shift," Shepherd said. "The new market is a more grocery store-style experience."

The food pantry, in operation in the county since 1981, will stop counting visits, Moore said. That means people without food storage capabilities — primarily Licking County’s unhoused population — will be able to visit when needed. In the past, the number of visits per month or year were limited, negatively affecting food access and influencing hoarding tendencies, Shepherd said.

The shift to customer-centric operations also means the pantries will have more flexible times for shoppers.

At the pantry’s main location on Brice Street, east of O’Bannon Avenue on the east end of Newark, hours have been extended to allow for more access around standard work hours.

The resources available at each pantry have dictated when the customer-centric changes will occur, meaning that some of the pantries in Licking County are operating with the new model while others are still transitioning. The network has a dozen locations across Newark and at least one each in Buckeye Lake, Croton, Jacksontown, Johnstown, Pataskala and Utica.

The transition should be complete at each pantry by July 1, Shepherd said.

From his spot in the warehouse, Moore turned and strolled into a small, walk-in refrigerator room.

"This is what we’ll give out tomorrow," he said, gesturing to skids of cabbage, oranges and grapefruit inside the walk-in. "The goal is to have all this produce out of here tomorrow so we can get more in."

The pantry currently offers six locations for fresh fruit and vegetables, and staff members are working to tackle food insecurity and food deserts — areas of central Ohio where people have limited access to a variety of healthy and affordable food, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Food Pantry Network receives food and funding from the USDA, the Mid-Ohio Foodbank in Columbus and the national Feeding America network, which include donations from major companies such as Kroger, Target and Giant Eagle, as well as local companies such as Ross' Granville Market.

Through these allocations, the network received and distributed 4.3 million pounds of food in 2023 and another 3.9 million pounds in 2022.

About 20% of those who come to the pantries are new households, meaning they are residents who have never used the system before. The average household in the program currently visits eight times per year.

Anna Jones writes for TheReportingProject.org, the nonprofit news organization of Denison University’s Journalism program, which is sponsored in part by the Mellon Foundation and donations from readers.

This article originally appeared on Newark Advocate: Food Pantry Network switching to more customer-centric services