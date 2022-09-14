Food prices soar amid inflation. How much the cost of eggs, cereal, milk is going up.

Bacon on display and for sale at Busch's in Canton on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022.

If a bowl of cereal topped with fruit is part of your morning routine, expect to pay more for it. All the ingredients – cereal, fruit, and milk – are on the rise.

Consumers are paying 11% more for overall food items than they did a year ago, according to the monthly Consumer Price Index report, released Tuesday morning.

The rise in the cost of food at home, or groceries, is still in the double-digit range, rising 13.5% from a year ago. It's the largest 12-month increase since March 1979. The cost of cereal and other cereal products is up more than 17% from this time last year.

Love eggs? The price for eggs is up nearly 40% from last August, mostly because of an avian flu outbreak.

While overall inflation moderated in August as expected, the report said, there was no relief in food prices, according to Tuesday's Consumer Price Index report from the labor department.

Overall inflation is still hot as prices increased 8.3% from a year ago. The increase is smaller than July's 8.5% and June's 9.1% increase.

But there was no relief for the cost of groceries and dining out, the report showed.

All six grocery categories tracked showed increases from July and year-over-year increases, ranging from 9.4% for fruits and vegetables to 16.2% for dairy and related products.

And there is no relief in dining out as those prices are up 8% from a year ago.

A sample of some price increases from August 2021 to August 2022

Dairy and related products: +16.2%

Cereals and bakery: +16.4%%.

Eggs: +39.8%.

Flour: +23.3%.

Butter and margarine: Up 29.3%.

And it's likely to get worse before it gets better, the report said. Americans can expect to continue paying more for almost all food items, according to the USDA's Food Prices Outlook for 2022, whether you cook meals at home, dine out or buy food elsewhere.

Food at home prices, the cost of groceries, will increase 10%-11% in 2022, the agency predicted. The cost of dining out is expected to increase 6.5%-7.5%.

The CPI reflects changes in prices for certain goods and services by consumers. Spending patterns cover urban consumers, urban wage earners, and clerical workers in urban or metropolitan areas.

