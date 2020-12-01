Food Questions - On Your Mind | Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with advertisers on this site.
Consumer Reports’ health and safety experts answer your common—and not so common—questions about food, nutrition, and healthy eating.
This week’s questions:
Have a food- or nutrition-related question you’d like us to answer? Ask us here.
Q: How can I make sure I’m getting enough protein at breakfast?
A: Many typical breakfast foods, such as buttered toast, provide little protein, says Lauri Wright, RDN, a spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and chair of the department of nutrition and dietetics at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. Older adults should aim for 20 grams at their first daily meal—the amount in about 6 ounces of plain, low-fat Greek yogurt; a two-egg omelet with an ounce of mozzarella cheese; or 2 tablespoons of peanut butter on two pieces of whole-wheat toast.
Q: Should I scrub or peel fruit and veggies to get rid of pesticides?
A: Yes. To clean, gently rub the produce under running water or use a brush for tougher-skinned fruits and vegetables, such as squash, says James Rogers, PhD, director of food safety research and testing at Consumer Reports. Drying it afterward with a paper towel helps remove some bacteria, too.
A study found that a 12-minute soak in a mixture of baking soda and water may remove even more pesticide residue, but it was tested only with apples. Another option is buying organic fruit and vegetables, Rogers says, although you’ll still need to wash them.
Peeling can help remove some pesticides, but fruit and vegetable skins are often packed with nutrients. Plus, some pesticides are absorbed through a plant’s roots and can’t be removed by peeling or washing.
Q: What are ultraprocessed foods, and is it okay to eat them?
A: Sugar-sweetened drinks, sugary cereals, packaged baked goods, chips, certain energy bars, and some heat-and-eat meals fall under the umbrella of ultraprocessed foods. “They can pack a lot of calories, sodium, and sugars with little or no fiber, good fats, lean protein, or the nutrients you find in fruit, vegetables, whole grains, and nuts,” says Lisa Young, PhD, an adjunct professor of nutrition at New York University. Recent studies suggest that ultraprocessed foods may hike the risk of some cancers, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol. So stick with whole and minimally processed food as much as possible.
Q: How long will restaurant leftovers last in my refrigerator?
A: Cooked meat, poultry, pizza, and soup will keep up to four days; lunch meats and salads (like tuna) up to five if you get them into the fridge within 2 hours of being served (1 hour if food was outside in temps over 90° F). Reheat leftovers to at least 165° F and bring soups, sauces, and gravy to a boil before eating.
Ask Us Your Food and Nutrition Questions
Submit your questions by mail at CRH, 101 Truman Ave., Yonkers, NY 10703, or use our online email form and shoose "On Health" in the "Select a Product" field of the form.
Due to the volume of correspondence we receive, we cannot reply to all submissions. However, we may publish answers to general interest questions in future editions of On Your Mind.
The information offered by Consumer Reports in On Your Mind should not substitute for professional or medical advice. Readers should always consult a physician or another professional for treatment and advice.
Editor’s Note: These Q&As also appeared in previously published issues of the Consumer Reports On Health newsletter.