Food shortages could be permanent, warns industry body

Esyllt Carr - Business reporter, BBC News
·3 min read
A woman shopping in a supermarket walks past empty shelves
A woman shopping in a supermarket walks past empty shelves

Labour shortages in the food industry means consumers may not be able to find the products they like in supermarkets, an industry boss has warned.

"The just-in-time system is no longer working and I don't think it'll work again," Food and Drink Federation (FDF) boss Ian Wright said at an Institute for Government event on Friday.

Mr Wright warned that the UK was in for permanent shortages.

However, it didn't mean the country would run out of food, he stressed.

The FDF represents more than 800 food and drink companies in the UK.

Mr Wright said "the UK shopper and consumer could have previously expected just about any product they want to be on the [supermarket] shelf or in the restaurant all the time.

"That's over. And I don't think it's coming back."

A government spokesman said: "We do not recognise claims of permanent shortages - the UK has a highly resilient food supply chain which has coped well in responding to unprecedented challenges.

"We are taking steps to support businesses tackle a range of issues, from the pandemic to a Europe-wide shortage of HGV drivers."

He added that the support included expanding the Seasonal Workers Pilot to 30,000 visas for workers to come to the UK for up to six months, as well as a package of measures to help tackle the HGV driver shortage that will streamline the process for securing a licence.

Supply shortages

As the sector adapts to structural changes in the labour market, Mr Wright said that firms are having to make decisions over which products to prioritise.

Empty shelves seen at a Sainsbury&#39;s in London in September, which has been blamed on the lorry driver shortage
Empty shelves seen at a Sainsbury's in London in September, which has been blamed on the lorry driver shortage

"Last week, the whole of the east of England was basically unsupplied with bottled water because it was just not possible for the businesses that move that stuff around to supply that and everything else," he explained.

"So businesses took a decision to prioritise products with a higher margin."

According to the FDF, the food and drink industry is short of around half a million workers - or one in eight of the total workforce.

Mr Wright said the shortage is "driven by a combination of a number of factors". He warned that the resulting supply chain issues are "going to get worse", adding that "it's not going to get better after getting worse any time soon".

Several companies including supermarkets, pubs and restaurants have blamed a lack of heavy goods vehicle (HGV) lorry drivers for causing problems in their supply chains, including shortages of some products.

Lorry driver shortages have also have been blamed on EU workers leaving the UK following Brexit as well as during the pandemic and tax changes making it more expensive for drivers from elsewhere in Europe to work or be employed in the UK.

Mr Wright said that thousands of workers had switched to the online retail sector since the pandemic.

"It's almost certainly the case that one of the main drivers in the lorry driver shortage that we're facing is that qualified HGV drivers have gone into being distribution drivers for Tesco and Amazon, because they're nicer jobs, they don't require you to get up at 4am and they're better paid," he said.

"That is a structural change that won't reverse itself."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • GameStop shares drop as executives mum on turnaround plan details

    BOSTON (Reuters) -GameStop Corp, at the center of this year's "meme stock" trading frenzy, on Wednesday reported a 25% jump in quarterly sales but failed to lay out fresh details about how it plans to refashion itself into a gaming and entertainment retailer. Fresh from raising new capital and watching its share price march higher during the second quarter, GameStop executives reported that net sales, the company's main performance metric, jumped to $1.18 billion in the three months ended July 31 from $942 million a year earlier as vaccinations encouraged people to return to its stores. Wednesday marked the first time that GameStop's new chief executive, Matt Furlong, spoke to investors.

  • Is Apple Stock A Buy Ahead Of iPhone 13 Launch?

    Apple has been an American success story several times over with the Mac, iPod, iPhone and other inventions. But is Apple stock a buy now? Here's what its stock chart and earnings show.

  • How Much $10,000 Invested In GameStop Stock This Year Is Worth Now

    Had you plunked $10,000 in GameStop stock this year you'd have much to celebrate. Now you can see the frenzy over the shorted stock not in the S&P 500.

  • Employees are quitting, sometimes without other offers. What can companies do to retain staff?

    Retaining staff can be difficult coming out of the pandemic. Money helps, but sometimes that isn't all an employee wants.

  • Top Stock Reports for Abbott, Intel & QUALCOMM

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Abbott Laboratories (ABT), Intel Corporation (INTC), and QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM).

  • Stocks Fluctuate Amid Mixed Messages on Recovery: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equities were little changed on Friday as investors assessed the latest read on the economy after more strategists weighed in with cautious comments on the market.The S&P 500 erased losses as new U.S. coronavirus cases fell from the week prior, helping the index to potentially avoid a five-day losing streak. The 10-year Treasury yield rose and the dollar was flat after data also showed U.S. producer prices had increased more than expected in August. Markets have been volatile

  • Big Tech companies shift to making semiconductors in-house

    Making brand-specific chips will allow tech companies to build around their products.

  • A woman who says her employer denied her request to finish at 5 p.m. so she could collect her daughter from day care won $254,000 after a legal challenge

    Alice Thompson told the BBC she asked to work flexibly to collect her daughter from day care and resigned when her request wasn't properly considered.

  • Could You Live on $1,557 a Month in Retirement? Here's Why You Might Have To

    Many people struggle to make ends meet despite earning a decent salary because the cost of living has consistently risen over time, making it harder for workers to keep up. In 2021, the median annual U.

  • Pro-Trump lawyers face $200,000 legal bill for 'frivolous' election case

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Michigan officials on Wednesday demanded that lawyers who unsuccessfully sued to overturn former President Donald Trump's election defeat in the state pay about $200,000 to reimburse for legal fees and related costs. U.S. District Judge Linda Parker ruled last month that state and local election officials in Michigan were entitled to reimbursement of their legal fees, but has not yet determined the exact amount. The office of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel asked for about $20,000.

  • Shell weighs COVID-19 vaccine mandate, firing staff who resist - FT

    The oil major outlined a case for "selective vaccine mandates" initially at offshore and other remote locations, where staff live and work, and where World Health Organization-approved vaccines were available, the Financial Times said, citing an internal memo sent to Shell's executive committee. The memo, dated Sept. 1, also said employees in other parts of the business could be subjected to mandatory vaccination "over time", according to the newspaper. The document states that while "all reasonable efforts" would be made to avoid terminating employment of staff who refuse to comply with the vaccine mandate, the company "will be faced with no alternative but to do so", FT reported.

  • Common Ways Smart People Lose Their Jobs

    Intelligent people can lose their jobs for silly reasons. Although some of the mistakes are due to momentary lapses, others result from serious judgment problems. Even some CEOs have been fired for...

  • 4 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Max Out Your 401(k)

    The standard advice to maximize your 401(k) is excellent, but it doesn't suit everyone all the time. There are a few reasons why contributing as much as you can to your retirement fund might not make sense, at least not some years. It is not the only way to set aside money for retirement, either.

  • China Intervenes in Oil Market With Historic Sale of Reserves

    (Bloomberg) -- China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices.The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing. In a late statement on Thursday, the Natio

  • European investors warn of shift away from Vietnam over restrictions

    More European investors in Vietnam are considering relocating projects elsewhere if the country's coronavirus restrictions continued for much longer, the European Chamber of Commerce (EuroCham) said. A sharp rise in coronavirus cases since late April has seen movement restrictions imposed widely, affecting workers and forcing many companies to suspend operations, which resulted in falls in August exports, industrial output and retail sales. "What our members need now is a clear roadmap out of these current measures, one which resolves the roadblocks to their commercial operations and gives them a predictable path on which to plan the reopening of their businesses," EuroCham chairman Alain Cany said in a statement.

  • President Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate: What top CEOs are saying about it

    CEOs speak out on Yahoo Finance Live about Biden's new vaccine mandate for workers.

  • The Gulf Of Mexico Just Saw Its Worst Energy Disruption Since Hurricane Katrina

    Hurricane Ida’s disruption to Gulf of Mexico energy production is the worst since Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago

  • Why Biden can’t fix the semiconductor shortage

    No matter how vital chips may be, there's no simple fix for shortages in a sector where overcapacity can be deadly.

  • 16 Funny, Relatable Tweets About The Struggle Of Applying For A Job

    You're not alone if you hate writing cover letters and filling out job applications.

  • The Most Important Things You Need To Know About Social Security Spousal Benefits

    You're just a few months from turning 62, and you spend your days dreaming of putting the 9-to-5 work world behind you and spending your days on the golf course, on a sandy beach or with the...