Food showdowns, ballroom, ’90s nightlife: The 25 best stories from CharlotteFive in 2023

It’s been a busy year in the Charlotte area. With 200+ restaurants opening and sadly many that closed in 2023, keeping up with the restaurant scene is a full-time job (ask us how we know). But there’s so much more going on in between the big news announcements. From restaurant showdowns between a James Beard nominated chef and a food influencer to finding out where the cast of “The Ultimatum” ate when they were filming in Charlotte, we were here to capture it all.

And as much as we like to eat, we know that community is more than just the foodie culture. Ahead of Beyoncé’s visit, we examined the Black LGBTQ+ ballroom movement. We were there to see what’s going on in the Beatties Ford Road corridor — including its lack of Third Places. We looked at the new Asian community hub forming in South Charlotte. Will it help replace what was lost when Asian Corner Mall closed?

We even went back in time this year — all the way to the 1900s — the ‘90s nightlife scene, to be exact.

For all of these stories and more, check out CharlotteFive’s Top 25 stories of 2023:

Neighborhood and community

Archive is a coffee shop that opened last year on Beatties Ford Road and LaSalle Street in Charlotte.

The Charlotte area food scene

Barrel & Fork chef Eric Litaker poses outside of the Cornelius restaurant. Southern Fork Restaurant Group is also opening Savannah Oyster Co. in Mooresville.

Charlotte’s Classic Eats

Petula Kwende, owner of Anntony’s Caribbean Cafe.

More nostalgia: Retro Charlotte

6/26/98 The NationsBank tower serves as a backdrop for a revitalized uptown entertainment and club scene Friday night. Once pronounced dead, the area has come back to life with bars, restaurants and clubs hopping every weekend.

Arts, culture and entertainment

The event titled, “Fresh2Death: It’s Giving Ballroom,” hosted at Dupp & Swat was “an entire experience and day dedicated to the kiki scene.”

Events and gatherings

With breweries around every corner, has Charlotte soured on beer festivals?



You’ve waned on flagship beers, and they aren’t drawing you in anymore. But there’s a winning recipe that will.

A legendary Charlotte party has a new name and location. Can it capture the same old magic?



Alive After Five, which had a long history of success in uptown, resurfaced in the spring in SouthPark with a name change — and a tie to the PGA tournament.

North Carolina Brewers and Music Festival features bands and beer from area breweries every year.