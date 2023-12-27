Food showdowns, ballroom, ’90s nightlife: The 25 best stories from CharlotteFive in 2023
It’s been a busy year in the Charlotte area. With 200+ restaurants opening and sadly many that closed in 2023, keeping up with the restaurant scene is a full-time job (ask us how we know). But there’s so much more going on in between the big news announcements. From restaurant showdowns between a James Beard nominated chef and a food influencer to finding out where the cast of “The Ultimatum” ate when they were filming in Charlotte, we were here to capture it all.
And as much as we like to eat, we know that community is more than just the foodie culture. Ahead of Beyoncé’s visit, we examined the Black LGBTQ+ ballroom movement. We were there to see what’s going on in the Beatties Ford Road corridor — including its lack of Third Places. We looked at the new Asian community hub forming in South Charlotte. Will it help replace what was lost when Asian Corner Mall closed?
We even went back in time this year — all the way to the 1900s — the ‘90s nightlife scene, to be exact.
For all of these stories and more, check out CharlotteFive’s Top 25 stories of 2023:
Neighborhood and community
Charlotte’s West side deserves another Third Place. Hopefully, it may soon get it.
Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte’s historically Black and chronically underserved corridor, has a wealth of creativity but very few places to nurture it.
‘It’s like the new Asian Corner’: Is there a new community hub forming in Charlotte?
Asian Corner Mall was once a gathering place for the Southeast Asian community. Now, a new shopping center may be a viable option.
For 16 years, Charlotte’s only gay sports bar has been LGBTQ+ haven
Much has changed while a lot has stayed the same since Sidelines Sports Bar & Billiards opened its doors in 2007.
‘We’ve all joined together to fill the huge void’: Charlotte’s new LGBTQIA+ space
Here’s how a local group is working to provide social opportunities for the LGBTQIA+ community in Charlotte.
I ran from one end of Charlotte to the other using only greenways — or tried to, at least
If you want to try to cover 30 miles from University City to Piper Glen using the Cross Charlotte Trail, have at it. But expect some bumps in the road, Théoden warns.
The Charlotte area food scene
If you’re looking for a great meal in Charlotte, head to … the suburbs?
As the city’s population sprawls, so does the locations of some of its must-visit restaurants.
Hungry for a Showdown: Charlotte chef confronts food critic on Black restaurant reviews
Restaurateurs Greg and Subrina Collier and Hungry Black Man Starex Smith traded words in a verbal battle — and broadcast it all on Facebook live.
‘The best Ghanaian takeout food you will find in Charlotte’: What to know about Mama Gee’s
The family-owned West African restaurant has been serving jollof rice from its Beatties Ford Road location for the past decade.
Craving the burger from ‘The Menu’ movie? Charlotte chef shares how to make it — but better
Yes, Chef: Bang Bang Burgers’ Joe Huang teaches us the true secrets to making a good cheeseburger.
Sip a Bacon Waffle Latte and talk tattoos, sobriety at this new Stallings coffee shop
At Bill and Bob’s Coffee Bar, you might even meet a reality TV show star from “Ink Masters,” too.
Make Indian cuisine with us as we explore a new Fort Mill area cooking class
Recipe: Get a sneak peek at Santhoshi’s Kitchen’s chicken tikka masala, then make it yourself.
She’s 16, in high school and making $100K per year opening a new Charlotte soul food restaurant
Gabby Morrison is the general manager of the second Nana Morrison’s Soul Food location, which her parents opened in northwest Charlotte.
Charlotte’s Classic Eats
Anntony’s Caribbean Cafe has given Charlotte a taste of island life for nearly 40 years
Charlotte’s Classic Eats: Now, the Caribbean cafe is adding West African dishes to its healthy, flavor-filled menu.
Original Chicken ‘n Ribs provides seafood, slaw, a safe haven and more for seven decades
70 years later, people still line up at this west Charlotte spot for fried chicken, burgers.
The Soda Shop in Davidson has served up ‘memories for the community’ for 70+ years
Generations of students have stopped in for its burgers and milkshakes.
Gus’ Sir Beef restaurant closed permanently after 54 years in Charlotte
“It has been a privilege and our honor to serve the Charlotte and surrounding communities these many years.”
More nostalgia: Retro Charlotte
Want to relive the glory days? Here are 70+ Charlotte area nightclubs you can look back on.
Cosmos, Dixie’s, Grand Central, Mythos, Pterodactyl and more: Relive the 1990s and early 2000s with this list of CharlotteFive readers’ favorites.
50 years later, Charlotte’s storied Double Door Inn inspires a book on ‘thin places’
Double Door Inn brought people together for blues, funk, country and rock shows for 43 years in Charlotte. We want to hear your memories.
Arts, culture and entertainment
Charlotte’s ballroom scene: All about the Black LGBTQ+ space that inspired Beyoncé
What is ballroom? Find out what it’s like in Charlotte.
‘Fiction inspired by fact’: How accurate is Netflix’s show about Queen Charlotte?
Here’s what parts of history are correctly portrayed in the new mini-series about Queen Charlotte.
While looking for love on ‘The Bachelor,’ NC nurse found herself in awkward situations
Kylee Russell, 25, of Charlotte dishes on her dating-show experience — which included some drama that thrust her into a frank conversation about race.
The Charlotte restaurants where Netflix’s ‘The Ultimatum’ cast flirted, fought and ate
Here’s a list of where some of the reality show’s dates were filmed in the newest season.
Local spots you may recognize in ‘SNL’ comedy trio’s new movie filmed in North Carolina
Where was ‘SNL’ trio movie “Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain” filmed in NC? Look out for these hot spots in Charlotte and beyond.
Events and gatherings
With breweries around every corner, has Charlotte soured on beer festivals?
You’ve waned on flagship beers, and they aren’t drawing you in anymore. But there’s a winning recipe that will.
A legendary Charlotte party has a new name and location. Can it capture the same old magic?
Alive After Five, which had a long history of success in uptown, resurfaced in the spring in SouthPark with a name change — and a tie to the PGA tournament.