NextShark

After it was reported that the man charged with more than half of San Francisco’s anti-Asian hate crimes in 2021 is out of custody, the District Attorney’s Office of Chesa Boudin has clarified their objections to the court’s decision. Derik Barreto, 37, allegedly vandalized and burglarized 20 Chinese-owned businesses and seven others across the city between April and August of last year. The DA subsequently filed 33 felony and misdemeanor charges against Barreto, which include vandalism and burglary.