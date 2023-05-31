Food stamp spending would grow under McCarthy-Biden debt limit deal, CBO predicts

WASHINGTON − A bipartisan agreement to avoid a catastrophic default on the nation’s debt would result in the government spending more money, not less, on food stamps — the exact opposite of what House Republicans intended when they made tightening work requirements a priority for agreeing to suspend the debt ceiling.

That's according to an analysis released Tuesday by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, potentially complicating House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's job of getting the agreement through the GOP-controlled House.

Congress was already on a tight schedule to send legislation to President Joe Biden's desk before June 5, the earliest date Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the government may not be able to meet its debt obligations.

The CBO's analysis also said:

Overall, the combination of spending cuts and policy changes would reduce budget deficits by about $1.5 trillion over the next decade.

Rescinding IRS funding recently passed to make the agency more effective would save $1.4 billion but reduce revenues by $2.3 billion.

Ending in August the pause student loan borrowers had been granted from monthly payments during the pandemic is not counted as a savings as it merely codifies the timeline the Biden administration already announced.

U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) walks to the House Chambers at the Capitol on May 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. House Republicans are working on final negotiations for the bill created after the deal reached by the White House and House Republican negotiators to raise the debt ceiling to 2025.

