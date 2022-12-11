Food Stamps 2022: Items You Can Buy for Christmas This Year
Christmas is an expensive time of year for many families, leaving many to wonder how much they can afford to spend on gifts and meals. SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, can help expand the food budget of many low-income Americans this holiday season. Food stamps may not be able to get you everything on your Christmas dinner list, but they can certainly help.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, food stamps can be used to purchase:
Fruits and vegetables
Meat, poultry and fish
Dairy products
Breads and cereals
Snacks and non-alcoholic beverages
Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat
Non-eligible items include non-food items, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins and supplements and foods that are hot at the point of sale (unless your state participates in the Restaurant Meals Program).
A 2020 YouGov poll asked 1,140 Americans to choose the better of two Christmas foods, and the top pick was roast potatoes (76%) followed by mashed potatoes (75%), turkey (73%), bread or rolls (70%) and stuffing or dressing (70%). While Christmas dinner looks different for everyone, the traditional Christmas meal typically includes a roasted root vegetable, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, rolls and the turkey or ham centerpiece.
If you’re wondering what Christmas dinner items your food stamps will cover, here’s an overview:
Christmas Dinner Food
Turkey
Ham
Package or box of stuffing mix
Canned cranberry sauce or fresh cranberries
Any variety of canned, instant or fresh potatoes
Box of scalloped potatoes
Canned, frozen or fresh fruits and vegetables
Box of macaroni and cheese or pasta and cheese
Rolls
Butter
Eggs
Christmas Dessert Food
Baked goods, such as muffins, cakes and cookies
Fruitcake
Pies
Gingerbread house kit
Christmas Drinks
Eggnog
Soda pop, iced tea, sports drinks, energy drinks (with “Nutrition Facts” label), water
Fruit punch
Mixers for alcoholic beverages
Snacks
Chips, crisps, sticks or straws
Cheese
Snack mixes
Crackers
Pretzels
Popcorn
Additional Items
Spices and seasonings
Baking soda and baking powder
Sugar, honey, molasses, maple syrup, corn syrup
How far your food stamps can go depends on your monthly benefit amount and where you’re shopping — and you can always opt for cheaper alternatives.
