Food Stamps: Get Discounts on Museums, Zoos and More Attractions or Services With Colorado SNAP EBT Card

If you receive SNAP EBT, otherwise known as food stamps, in Colorado, you may be eligible for discounts on fun family attractions, museums, and even driving classes and internet service. In addition to attractions that participate in Museums For All, the Explorer Pass is exclusive to Colorado and built into your EBT card. Read on to find out how to access discounts at close to a dozen Colorado attractions through your SNAP card.

It’s important to check the company or attraction website or call ahead to find out if the discount is still offered. It’s also a good idea to ask about SNAP EBT discounts wherever you go, since new names are added frequently. Additionally, it’s important to note that you cannot use your SNAP EBT card to purchase tickets, but can claim the discount by showing your Colorado SNAP card at the entry in most cases.

Explorer Pass Discounts

The Colorado Explorer Pass is built into your Colorado SNAP EBT card, according to the official City and County of Denver website. It provides discounts at many Denver attractions, including:

Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Denver Zoo

History Colorado Center

Butterfly Pavilion

Center for Colorado Women’s History

Children’s Museum of Denver at Marsico Campus

Clyfford Still Museum

Denver Art Museum

Denver Botanic Gardens

Molly Brown House Museum

Wings Over the Rockies – Air & Space Museum

Entry at most of these attractions is just $1 per person. The Molly Brown House Museum and the Butterfly Pavilion cost $2 per person.

Museums For All Discounts

There are many other museums and attractions across Colorado that participate in a program called Museums For All, which offers free or discounted tickets for up to four people using your SNAP card. For instance, you can visit the Dinosaur Journey Museum in Fruita, the Fiske Planetarium at the University of Colorado Boulder and the Garden of Gods Visitor & Nature Center in Colorado Springs.

Not all of these museums are linked to your Explorer Pass, so you may have to ask about discounts and how to purchase discounted tickets.

Free Driving Classes for Teens

The Colorado Department of Human Services is working with DriveSafe Driving Schools to provide free driver’s education to teens whose families receive SNAP EBT benefits. Through the program, which was introduced in a press release on Sept. 14, 2022, DriveSafe provides a 30-hour online driving course to the first 1,000 families qualified who apply. Once the first batch of teens finish the course, DriveSafe will begin accepting more applicants, the release stated.

Discounted Amazon Prime

As with SNAP beneficiaries in other states, Colorado residents enjoy $6.99 monthly Amazon Prime membership. Gain access to free next-day and second-day shipping, Amazon Prime Music and Videos, free photo storage and many deals on Prime Day and year-round.

Discounted Phone and Internet Service

Through the Affordable Connectivity Program, Colorado residents receiving SNAP benefits can qualify for a discount of $30 per month on broadband Internet service. You may also be eligible to receive a one-time, $100 discount on an internet-connected device.

Through Lifeline, an FCC program, you can also get a $9.25 discount on phone, broadband or bundled services.

Free Android Smartphone and Data Plan

If you qualify for either Lifeline or ACP — or both services — in Colorado, TruConnect.com is offering a free Android smartphone plus monthly wireless service. The free plan includes at least 12.5 GB of 4G/LTE data plus WiFi hotspot capabilities.

Other carriers in Colorado may have similar offers, but some may charge up to $50 for the phone.

Taking advantage of these services in Colorado can help you stretch your budget further, even as prices rise in Colorado and across the country. It may be easier to afford the necessities your household requires, and even some fun outings with the family, when you look for discounts using your SNAP card.

