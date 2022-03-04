Food Stamps: Does Amazon Accept SNAP EBT as Payment?

Sundry Photography / iStock.com

As of 2022, Amazon is part of a pilot run by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to accept SNAP EBT benefits online. According to Amazon, customers with a valid SNAP EBT card in all states except Alaska, Hawaii, Louisiana and Montana can use their SNAP benefits on Amazon.

See: SNAP Benefits Available in Your State in 2022

Find: Will My State Provide Extra SNAP Money in March?

How Do SNAP EBT Payments Work on Amazon?

To use your SNAP EBT funds, you can add your card information to your Amazon account or you can add an EBT card during checkout or in your wallet. You will need a personal Amazon account to make a purchase with your SNAP EBT card. Amazon Business accounts are not eligible for SNAP EBT payment.

What Amazon Items Are Eligible for EBT?

Per government requirements, SNAP EBT funds can only be used for SNAP-eligible food items that are shipped and sold by Amazon and Amazon Fresh. You can see which items are eligible for purchase with SNAP by looking for the “SNAP EBT eligible” label near the product name. Delivery fees, tips and items sold by third-party sellers require alternative forms of payment.

Can I Use My EBT Card To Pay for a Prime Membership?

No, EBT cards can’t be used to purchase a Prime membership; however, Amazon does offer a discounted membership for SNAP households.

Can I Use Coupons on SNAP Orders?

While Amazon does not accept paper coupons, the company does offer its own online coupons that can be applied to SNAP orders. You can visit the Amazon Coupons page for more information.

Food Stamps: Can You Use Your SNAP EBT Card at Gas Stations?

Learn: Do Unused SNAP Benefits Roll Over Each Month?

Are SNAP EBT Orders Eligible for Free Shipping or Delivery?

SNAP funds can’t be used to cover shipping or delivery fees. However, SNAP orders are eligible for free shipping if you meet the minimum spend requirements. SNAP-eligible and non-SNAP eligible items count toward the free shipping minimum. This is regardless of the payment method or SNAP eligibility.

Story continues

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Food Stamps: Does Amazon Accept SNAP EBT as Payment?