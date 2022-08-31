Food Stamps Update: More Minnesota Families Will Be Eligible for SNAP Benefits Starting in September

Josephine Nesbit
·1 min read
Steve Karnowski / AP
Steve Karnowski / AP

Minnesota is raising the income limit for SNAP households beginning Sept. 1. SNAP (commonly referred to as food stamps) provides monthly food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. The new income limit means an additional 1,400 families may be eligible to receive SNAP assistance, Fox 9 reported.

Food Stamps Schedule: When Can I Anticipate September 2022 SNAP Payments?
Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions of Americans

The income threshold will be increasing from 165% of the federal poverty line to 200%, according to a press release from the Minnesota Department of Human Services. Under this new income limit, a family of three with an annual income of $46,000 will be eligible to receive SNAP benefits. Monthly benefits won’t increase, but instead, more households will be eligible. Benefit amounts are based on a household’s net income.

“This change will help more Minnesotans feed their families,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead in a statement. “Rising food costs can quickly wipe out any increase in income, but we can help offset that with more support for individuals and families who continue to face food insecurity.”

According to Hunger Solutions, Minnesota is now the 20th state to set the gross income threshold at 200% of the federal poverty level. Now, increasing hours at work or getting a slight pay raise won’t affect eligibility. This will help ensure that low-income families dealing with high expenses can put food on the table.

The Minnesota Legislature passed this change during the 2022 session, and it was signed into law by Governor Tim Walz, the press release noted.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Food Stamps Update: More Minnesota Families Will Be Eligible for SNAP Benefits Starting in September

Recommended Stories

  • SNAP Benefits: Can You Use Your EBT Card/Food Stamps to Purchase Soda?

    SNAP, which is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered at the state level, provides food assistance to low- and no-income households across. The U.S. SNAP benefits can only be...

  • What Is the Highest Income for Food Stamps in 2022?

    Americans who apply for federal Supplementary Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are required to meet an extended set of eligibility criteria to qualify, and one of those has to do with income....

  • Why Canada’s Seeing a Grim Rise in Medically Assisted Death

    GettyTracey Thompson, a Toronto woman in her fifties, caught COVID-19 two years ago but hasn’t yet recovered. She has since been diagnosed with myalgic encephalomyelitis (a more modern label for chronic fatigue syndrome), postural tachycardia syndrome (which causes dizziness and fainting upon standing up), and mast cell activation syndrome (which causes severe allergic-like responses). All of these conditions have been observed in cases of long COVID.Her severe fatigue makes her unable to work.

  • 30 Most Populated Countries In The World

    The 30 most populated countries in the world are showing no signs of slowing down and are a reminder of the finite sources we have in this world and how we need to ensure that we live in a sustainable way. There isn’t just one but multiple reasons on why the human population is consistently increasing, […]