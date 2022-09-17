Food Stamps: Ohio Will Adjust Income Limits Starting in October 2022
The Ohio Food Assistance Program, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as it is known nationally, assists eligible low-income Ohioans with food insecurity by providing monthly funding and nutrition information to individuals and households in need.
See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
Find: This Credit Score Mistake Could Be Costing Millions Of Americans
As Jennifer Rodriguez of WKBN reports, the USDA’s cost-of-living adjustments for SNAP benefits will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2022, giving a much-needed increase in food aid to even more Ohio families.
The program’s maximum monthly food allotments will increase from $250, $459 and $835 for a single individual, a couple and a four-person household to $281, $516 and $939, respectively. The minimum monthly allotment is being increased from $20 to $23, according to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
The gross and net monthly income limits for households also are increasing Oct. 1. For example, a single-person household will now have a gross monthly income limit of $1,473 (up from $1,396) and a net monthly income limit of $1,133 (from $1,074). For a family of four, the maximum gross monthly income is $3,007 (from $2,871 in 2021) and the net monthly income is now $2,313 (from $2,209).
As GOBankingRates previously reported, in 2022 Ohio is home to about 1.38 million recipients who receive SNAP benefits, or 12% of the state’s population. The average benefit — per household member, per month — is $132.
Discover: How Much Does a Person on Social Security Make?
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
According to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, the maximum net and gross monthly income limits — as well as the adjusted separate income maximums (for elderly and disabled individuals and households) and the maximum monthly allotments (AG, or assistance group, size indicates the number of eligible household members) — follow.
Net Income Standards (100% of poverty):
AG Size
Maximum Income
1
$1,133
2
$1,526
3
$1,920
4
$2,313
5
$2,706
6
$3,100
7
$3,493
8
$3,886
each additional
+$394
Gross Income Standards (130% of poverty):
AG Size
Maximum Income
1
$1,473
2
$1,984
3
$2,495
4
$3,007
5
$3,518
6
$4,029
7
$4,541
8
$5,052
each additional
+$512
Separate AG Income Standards — Elderly and Disabled AGs Only (165% of poverty):
AG Size
Maximum Income
1
$1,869
2
$2,518
3
$3,167
4
$3,816
5
$4,465
6
$5,114
7
$5,763
8
$6,412
each additional
+$649
Maximum Food Assistance Allotments:
AG Size
Maximum Allotment
1
$281
2
$516
3
$740
4
$939
5
$1,116
6
$1,339
7
$1,480
8
$1,691
each additional
+$211
Minimum Allotment
$23
More From GOBankingRates
Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These Alternative Investments
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Food Stamps: Ohio Will Adjust Income Limits Starting in October 2022