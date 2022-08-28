When Food Stamps Recipients in South Carolina Will Receive September SNAP Payments

vgajic / iStock.com

SNAP, which is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina, provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP recipients receive monthly scheduled benefits through their SNAP account, which is linked to the South Carolina EBT card.

SNAP EBT cards can be used anywhere that accepts EBT cards as payment, which is most grocery stores and large retailers. SNAP recipients in South Carolina can also use their EBT cards at authorized retailers, like Walmart and Amazon, to make online purchases. Benefits can be used to purchase most food items, except food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store.

To apply for SNAP online in South Carolina, visit the DSS Benefits Portal. To apply in person, by mail or fax, contact any DSS county office. To check whether or not you are potentially eligible for SNAP benefits, select “Am I Eligible” on the DSS Benefits Portal.

If you filed a new SNAP application, benefits are available the day following your case approval. For an ongoing SNAP case, benefits are sent out on the same day every month — between the 1st and the 19th. The day you receive your SNAP benefits depends on the last digit of your case number.

South Carolina also has two different SNAP schedules. If you started receiving benefits after Sept. 1, 2012, this is when to expect your September 2022 deposit:

Case # ends in: Benefits available: 1 Sept. 11th 2 Sept. 2nd 3 Sept. 13th 4 Sept. 4th 5 Sept. 15th 6 Sept. 6th 7 Sept. 17th 8 Sept. 8th 9 Sept. 19th 0 Sept. 10th

If you started receiving SNAP benefits continuously before Sept. 1, 2012, your benefits are sent out from the 1st to the 10th of every month. Here is the schedule for September 2022:

Case # ends in: Benefits available: 1 Sept. 1st 2 Sept. 2nd 3 Sept. 3rd 4 Sept. 4th 5 Sept. 5th 6 Sept. 6th 7 Sept. 7th 8 Sept. 8th 9 Sept. 9th 0 Sept. 10th

