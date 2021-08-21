Food stamps are rising by a record 30% — here's what that means for a family

Some 1 in 8 American families will soon be able to load up their grocery carts with more food to keep their families nourished.

The Biden administration has announced the largest increase to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP — commonly known as food stamps — in the program’s 46-year history.

Roughly 42 million people, representing 12% of U.S. families, rely on SNAP benefits to put food on the table. They'll see their monthly amounts increase by around 30%, on average — from $121 to $157.

As of Oct. 1 when the changes take effect, households juggling multiple bills, paying down debt and stretching to meet their housing costs will be better able to afford the key ingredients essential to a healthy diet.

SNAP changes were in the works for years

The increase to SNAP was driven by updates to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Thrifty Food Plan, which outlines how people can use their food stamp benefits to afford a nutritious, cost-effective and balanced diet.

A farm bill Congress passed in 2018 had given the USDA four years to update the plan to reflect current food prices, typical American eating habits, the latest dietary guidance and nutritional values.

Food stamps were expanded last year for the COVID pandemic, but that was a temporary measure to help carry families through the worst of the crisis.

The new, permanent change to the program makes a substantial increase in benefits from their pre-pandemic levels and is designed to help users include more fish and red and orange vegetables in their diets.

On average, each recipient will receive an additional $36.24 per month, or $1.19 per day, the USDA says in a news release.

The goal is food assistance that goes further

“Too many of our fellow Americans struggle to afford healthy meals," says Stacy Dean, USDA deputy undersecretary for food, nutrition, and consumer services. "The revised plan is one step toward getting them the support they need to feed their families."

SNAP households have typically used up more than 75% of their benefits by the middle of each month, according to department data.

Officials expect that the beefed-up benefits, along with the "family stimulus checks" from this year's expanded child tax credit, will mean fewer families running out of their benefits quickly or being unable to afford necessities.

The child credit payments are already having an effect. The first checks in July coincided with a 3% drop in households with children experiencing food scarcity, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

The boost in SNAP will have a broad, positive impact, says Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack: "The additional money families will spend on groceries helps grow the food economy, creating thousands of new jobs along the way."



