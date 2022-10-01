Food Stamps Schedule: Access Oklahoma Card SNAP Payments for October 2022

Wavebreakmedia / iStock.com

Oklahomans who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits report to the Oklahoma Department of Human Services (OKDHS), which oversees the program and also sends monthly payments. Payments are deposited into SNAP accounts according to the same schedule every month, including October 2022.

SNAP benefits in the Sooner State are loaded onto Access Oklahoma Cards, its version of Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. You can use your Access Oklahoma cards to purchase most food items at authorized retail food stores and farmers’ markets. Use the USDA’s SNAP Retail Locator to locate nearby SNAP-authorized retailers.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level.

All SNAP recipients, including those in Oklahoma, will get a needed financial boost thanks to a major cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) due to go into effect for fiscal year 2023. The COLA kicks in beginning on Oct. 1, 2022, and will hike the maximum monthly benefit by more than 12%.

When making a payment with your Access Oklahoma Card, select “EBT” and enter your PIN. Your receipt shows the amount left in your SNAP account. Access Oklahoma Cards can also be used online at retailers that accept online SNAP orders. To find approved online retailers, visit the USDA’s SNAP Online site.

SNAP benefits can be used to purchase the following food items:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In Oklahoma, you also can’t use SNAP to purchase hot meals because it is not among the states that operate a Restaurant Meals Program.

The preferred method to apply for SNAP in Oklahoma is at OKDHSLive.org. If that’s not an option, you can also submit a completed form 08MP001E (Request for Benefits) to your Local DHS Human Services Center.

Among the other SNAP programs you can take advantage of in Oklahoma are the following:

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) : This offers low-income older citizens a chance to purchase fresh, locally grown fruits, vegetables and herbs from certified farmers.

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Nutrition Education (SNAP ED): This is a partnership that provides nutrition education to food benefit recipients and other eligible low-income individuals and families. Partners include Oklahoma State University-Cooperative Extension Services, the OKDHS, Oklahoma University Health Science Center, the Chickasaw Nation, and the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

In Oklahoma, SNAP benefits are distributed between the 1st and 10th of every month, based on the last digit of your case number. Here is the October 2022 deposit schedule:

Case number ends in: Benefits available: 0 -3 Oct.1 4 -6 Oct. 5 7 -9 Oct. 10

Food Stamps Schedule: Access Oklahoma Card SNAP Payments for October 2022