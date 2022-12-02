Food Stamps Schedule: Delaware Food Supplement Program for December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts

Prostock-Studio / iStock.com

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Delaware are paid according to the same schedule every month, including in December 2022. SNAP is called the Food Supplement Program in Delaware and administered by the state’s Division of Social Services (DSS).

Eligibility for Delaware’s Food Supplement Program is based on factors such as household income and who lives and eats together. Residents aged 21 or younger who live with their parents must apply for benefits with their parents. The maximum gross monthly income limit for most households is set at 200% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL). There currently is no resource test for most households that meet the 200% FPL maximum gross monthly income limit.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level. In Delaware, benefits are loaded each month onto Delaware Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards.

EBT cards can be used at most grocery stores and certain other retail locations. You can use SNAP benefits to purchase the following food items:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In Delaware, you also can’t use your EBT card to buy hot meals prepared at the point of sale because it is not among the states that participate in SNAP’s Restaurant Meals Program.

In additon, Delaware has a SNAP Online Purchasing Program that lets you use your Delaware EBT Card to buy groceries online for pickup or delivery from retailers that accept SNAP EBT online payments. You can’t use the cards to pay for service, delivery, shipping or membership fees. Participating retailers in Delaware include Aldi, Amazon, Food Lion, Giant, Sam’s Club Scan & Go, Shoprite, Walmart and Weis Markets.

How To Score EBT Discounts

SNAP benefits in Delaware and elsewhere also come with perks that go beyond purchasing food — including discounts on certain products and services. Here’s a quick look at money-saving opportunities your EBT card provides:

Amazon Prime discount : Recipients of SNAP and SNAP EBT Cash benefits (or Medicaid benefits) can qualify to save 50% off their Prime memberships. To see if you qualify, visit amazon.com/prime/qualify.

Museum discounts: Those receiving SNAP benefits can get free or reduced admission to more than 850 museum and arts groups throughout the U.S., including through the Museums for All program. Check with your local Delaware SNAP office to see which museums participate in the program.

Farmers’ markets: You can use your SNAP EBT card at participating farmers’ markets to purchase fresh produce. The USDA’s Food Nutrition Service provides a monthly list of the names and locations of markets across the country that are currently authorized to accept SNAP benefits.

Lifeline Program: If you are a SNAP recipient and your income is below a certain level, you might qualify for free or low-cost landline or cell phone service through the Federal Lifeline Program. You might also get discounted internet service. Consult with your provider to see if it offers the program.

SNAP benefits in Delaware are made available beginning with the second day of the month and spread over the next three weeks. Disbursement dates are based on the first letter of your last name. Here’s the schedule for December 2022:

Last name begins with: Benefits available on: A Dec. 2nd B Dec. 3rd C Dec. 4th D Dec. 5th E Dec. 6th F Dec. 7th G Dec. 8th H Dec. 9th I Dec. 10th J Dec. 11th K Dec. 12th L Dec. 13th M Dec. 14th N Dec. 15th O Dec. 16th P Dec. 17th Q and R Dec. 18th S Dec. 19th T Dec. 20th U and V Dec. 21st W Dec. 22nd X, Y and Z Dec. 23rd

