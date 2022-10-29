Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts

SDI Productions / iStock.com

Georgia’s SNAP benefits, which boost the food budgets of eligible, low-income households, are paid on the same schedule every month, including November. The Georgia Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS), which administers the state’s SNAP, distributes payments starting on the fifth of the month based on the last two digits of your SNAP ID number.

See: 21 States Extending Emergency SNAP Allotment Through November 2022

Find: What Is the Highest Income Level for Food Stamps in 2023?

You can use your Georgia SNAP EBT card to purchase food at most grocery stores and some retail locations displaying the EBT/Quest sign. Your benefits can be used to purchase most food items, excluding foods and drinks that are hot at the point of sale.

If you’re over the age of 60, living on a permanent fixed income and other members of your household are not working, you may qualify for Senior SNAP, which is a simplified application process.

Georgia also offers SNAP benefits replacement. If you’ve lost food purchased with your benefits due to weather disasters or other household misfortunes, you may request a replacement of those SNAP benefits. If you experience a food loss due to power outages of four hours or more, you could receive replacement benefits within 10 days after the report of a loss.

There are more ways to save money using your Georgia EBT card. Here are discounts or free services available to SNAP recipients to use in November 2022:

Amazon Prime: Georgia SNAP recipients can sign up for an Amazon Prime EBT Discount for $6.99 per month, which is half the regular price.



Farmers’ markets: Wholesome Wave Georgia matches SNAP benefits dollar for dollar at participating farmers’ markets. Spend $10 and get $10 for free to spend on fresh, local fruits and veggies. Check here to find a participating market near you.



Museums/zoos/aquariums: The nationwide Museums for All initiative gives EBT cardholders free or discounted admission to hundreds of museums, aquariums and zoos across Georgia as well as nationwide.

Story continues

Computers/internet/cell phones: The Lifeline federal program provides up to $9.25 off your mobile phone bill or home broadband internet service. Call your cell phone or internet provider to see if they offer this discount. The Affordable Connectivity Program also offers SNAP recipients and other qualifying customers a free smartphone and free monthly phone service.

For more information, look online for discounts or free services available to SNAP recipients in Georgia.

Starting Oct. 1, the recent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) increased SNAP EBT benefits by 12.5%. This increase is intended to help this year’s soaring inflation rate, which is at its highest level in more than four decades.

You can apply online for SNAP through the Georgia Gateway online portal or by contacting your local DFCS office. The DFCS says that it typically takes five to seven days at application to receive your EBT card if you’ve never had a SNAP case. You should receive benefits on the normal schedule below after your case is reviewed. If your case has been closed and you’re being recertified, it takes two days for benefits to post to your EBT card.

Compare: 7 Mistakes People Make When Using Food Stamps

Social Security: Could COLA Increase Reduce Your Food Stamps Benefits?

In Georgia, benefits are sent out from the 5th to the 23rd of each month, based on the last two digits of your ID number. Here is Georgia’s November 2022 SNAP schedule:

ID # ends in: Benefits available: 00-09 Nov. 5th 10-19 Nov. 7th 20-29 Nov. 9th 30-39 Nov. 11th 40-49 Nov. 13th 50-59 Nov. 15th 60-69 Nov. 17th 70-79 Nov. 19th 80-89 Nov. 21st 90-99 Nov. 23rd

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts