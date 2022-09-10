Food Stamps Schedule: North Carolina SNAP Benefits for September 2022

vgajic / Getty Images

North Carolina’s SNAP or Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) is administered by the NC Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHSS). SNAP benefits are issued monthly to North Carolina EBT cards and provide food-purchasing assistance to low-income households across the state.

EBT cards can be used at card reader machines at most major grocery stores, farmers’ markets and USDA-authorized retailers. Benefits can be used to purchase most food items, excluding hot food or food that is sold to be eaten in the store. After making a purchase, the store receipt shows the amount of benefits remaining in your SNAP account.

To find out where you can use your SNAP benefits, check the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP Retailer Locator. Click “Enter the SNAP Retailer Locator” and enter your address. For a list of markets that accept SNAP benefits, visit here.

You may be eligible for SNAP if your household income falls below the gross income limits for your household size. The maximum benefit amount for households receiving SNAP increased by 25% for the period of October 1, 2021, through September 30, 2022.

You can apply for benefits through the ePASS online portal, in person at your local county Department of Social Services office or fill out a paper application and drop it off or mail it to the DSS office.

SNAP benefits are deposited on the same day each month according to the last digit of your Social Security number, even if that day is on the weekend or holiday. Here is the September 2022 SNAP payment schedule in North Carolina:

If your SSN ends in: Benefits available after 6 a.m. on: 1 Sept. 3rd 2 Sept. 5th 3 Sept. 7th 4 Sept. 9th 5 Sept. 11th 6 Sept. 13th 7 Sept. 15th 8 Sept. 17th 9 Sept. 19th 0 Sept. 21st

The NCDHSS says that if you do not have a Social Security number, then benefits are paid out on the third day of each month.

