Food Stamps Schedule: Ohio Direction Card SNAP Payments for October 2022

Vance Cariaga
·3 min read
Milan_Jovic / iStock.com
Milan_Jovic / iStock.com

As in most states, Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, including October. In Ohio, the program is administered by the state’s Department of Jobs and Family Services (DJFS).

Food Stamps: States Extending SNAP Emergency Allotment Money Through October 2022
Inflation Relief Checks: When Will You Get Yours?

Benefits are deposited monthly into SNAP accounts linked to your Ohio Direction Card, the state’s version of Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. Cards can be used anywhere you see the Ohio Direction Card sticker, such as most grocery stores, certain other retail locations and participating farmers’ markets.

After making a purchase with your Ohio Direction Card, a receipt will show your purchase amount and the amount of benefits you have left in the account. If you need to know your balance but don’t have your last receipt, call the toll-free number (866-386-3071) on the back of your Direction Card. You can also access your information online at the ConnectEBT site.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, the USDA’s cost-of-living adjustments for SNAP benefits will go into effect on Oct. 1, 2022, providing an increase in food aid to Ohio families. For individuals, the program’s maximum monthly food allotments will increase to $281 from $250. For couples, it will increase to $516 from $459, and for four-person households it will increase to $939 from $835. The minimum monthly allotment will increase to $23 from $20, according to the DJFS.

SNAP recipients can use their Direction Cards to purchase certain food items:

  • Fruits and vegetables

  • Meat, poultry and fish

  • Dairy products

  • Breads and cereals

  • Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

  • Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics. In Ohio, you also can’t use SNAP to purchase hot meals because it is not among the states that operate a Restaurant Meals Program through SNAP.

You can apply for SNAP benefits online at Benefits.Ohio.gov or submit an application to your county Department of Job and Family Services office. You can also file a SNAP application through your local Ohio Benefit Bank website.

SNAP Benefits 2022: Payments Online May Be Easier
Social Security: You Can Apply for SNAP at the Same Time You Apply For SSI

Benefits are deposited onto Ohio Direction Cards between the 2nd and the 20th of every month, based on the last digit of your case number. Here’s the deposit schedule for October 2022:

Case number ends in:

Benefits available:

0

Oct. 2

1

Oct. 4

2

Oct. 6

3

Oct. 8

4

Oct. 10

5

Oct. 12

6

Oct. 14

7

Oct. 16

8

Oct. 18

9

Oct. 20

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Food Stamps Schedule: Ohio Direction Card SNAP Payments for October 2022

Recommended Stories

  • Would You Pass Suze Orman's Financial Strength Test?

    Last month, Suze Orman included a financial strength test at the bottom of various posts on her site. It covers everything from how you use your credit card to whether you're prepared for old age and passing on. 1. Do you pay all your credit card bills in full each month?

  • Suze Orman Says Homeownership Is Not the Key to Financial Freedom. Here's Why She's Right

    Image source: Getty Images "You're throwing your money away." "All you're doing is paying your landlord's mortgage." These are the phrases you'll often hear thrown at renters by those who are convinced that homeownership is the true ticket to financial security.

  • Should You Still Contribute to a Roth IRA If You Are Nearing the Retirement Finish Line?

    Roth IRAs come with higher contribution limits when you turn 50, but make sure you qualify and that it aligns with your goals.

  • If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity

    Creating income for retirement is one of the biggest challenges American workers have in planning for how they will be able to live comfortably once they stop working. One of the most common ways to create this income is to … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money Saved You Don't Need an Annuity appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 8 Retirement Planning Tips Everyone Can Learn From the FIRE Movement

    Over 39% of Americans want to retire before the age of 63, according to a recent GOBankingRates survey of 997 adults. Retiring early isn't a recent fad -- it's the main goal behind the FIRE (Financial...

  • This Is How Much Retirement Income You Need to Live Comfortably

    Saving for retirement is perhaps the most major financial goal every American has. But once you retire, you'll need an adequate income to replace what you were making pre-retirement. As you might imagine, this number will vary from person to … Continue reading → The post What Is a Good Retirement Income? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • P.F. Chang’s ‘Deal’ Doesn’t Add Up

    While restaurants and fast food chains have been offering exclusive deals through their mobile apps for a long time, a relatively new practice is for chain restaurants to push paid subscription services. Taco Bell’s short-lived $10 taco subscription netted you a free taco per day for 30 days, which essentially paid for itself if you visited Taco Bell three to four times within that time period. (If you went every day, you’d have gotten over $70 worth of food for the initial $10 investment.) Pane

  • This Is How Much You Actually Should Be Putting in Your Brokerage Account, According to Brian Feroldi

    He recommends a straightforward approach you can use to invest while also saving toward important expenses.

  • 5 Tips for Retiring During a Bad Economy

    With inflation at a four-decade high, fast-rising interest rates and very volatile markets, many Americans are being forced to reconsider their retirement planning. Learn: 6 Types of Retirement Income...

  • Overwhelming Majority Fear Imminent Recession — How Americans Are Proactively Protecting Their Finances

    With inflation at a four-decade high, a whopping 84% of Americans say they fear a recession is looming this year, according to a new survey. This sentiment is largely driven by higher grocery bills...

  • 15 Most Important Assets That Will Increase Your Net Worth

    Your net worth is more than just the balance in your bank account. It's a measure of your financial health. The Future of Finances: Gen Z & How They Relate to Money Explore: Your Biggest Money...

  • 16 Money Rules That Millionaires Swear By

    Being a millionaire or billionaire -- especially a self-made one -- usually requires being disciplined about saving and spending, as well as investing wisely. Although the super-rich can splurge on...

  • How To Build Your Emergency Fund When Living Paycheck to Paycheck

    If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's that we often cannot predict when and how we might need to have extra cash on hand. According to Pamela Yellen, founder of Bank on Yourself and New York...

  • 12 Realistic Ways To Make Your First $1 Million

    At first glance, building a net worth of $1 million might seem unattainable, but it's more realistic than you think. In fact, you don't even need a winning lottery ticket or a trust fund to join this...

  • Fidelity's Genius Way to Convert Your 401(k) into Income

    Creating reliable streams of retirement income is one of the most important elements of a person's financial plan. A retirement industry giant says it now has a new way for retirees to meet this vital challenge. Fidelity Investments plans to … Continue reading → The post There's a New Way to Convert Your 401(k) into a Pension-like Stream of Income appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How To Get Started Investing in Your 20s

    The single best thing you can do to become a successful investor is to begin in your early 20s. Over your multi-decade investing career, you'll have lots of winners and losers, but time is your...

  • 10 Ways To Lower Your Cost of Living Without Moving

    Cost-of-living expenses are the must-haves: the recurring monthly costs that command a big percentage of your overall budget, such as housing, food, transportation and utilities. And sometimes those...

  • The Financial Guide to Adulting: Real Money Advice From Older Generations

    Generation Z, ages 10 to 25, have gained a strong reputation in the media as disruptors. As the most diverse and progressive generation to date, according to Pew Research, zoomers aren't afraid to...

  • How To Find Financial Health and Happiness — Even After a Pay Cut

    Taking a pay cut, whether it happens by choice or due to circumstances beyond our control, can feel like a setback. You may worry that you won't be able to keep up with current bills and expenses or...

  • Could Hurricane Ian Drive Food Prices Up?

    Food costs are up 11.4% on an annual basis through August, marking their largest annual increase since May of 1979, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Florida is known as a major supplier of citrus fruits.