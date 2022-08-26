Food Stamps Schedule: Tennessee SNAP EBT Benefits for September 2022

AndreyKrav / Getty Images/iStockphoto

SNAP is administered by the Tennessee Department of Human Services (TDHS), providing food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP accounts are linked to EBT cards, which are loaded monthly with your benefit amount during your certification period.

SNAP EBT cards are accepted at any SNAP-approved grocery store or retailer. Most foods are eligible for SNAP, except food that is hot when sold or food that is sold to be eaten in the store. You can also use your EBT to shop and pay for groceries online.

Check the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s SNAP Retailer Locator to find a retailer that accepts SNAP in your area. You can also check here for retailers in Tennessee accepting SNAP online.

Tennessee residents may qualify for SNAP if they meet certain eligibility criteria. Residents must pass an income and resource test, plus additional requirements. Most able-bodied residents between 16 and 59 years old must register for work, participate in the Employment & Training Program if offered, accept offers of employment and cannot quit a job. The amount of benefits you receive depends on your household’s resources and situation.

College students can also receive SNAP benefits, provided they work an average of 20 hours per week, be enrolled in the work-study program, care for young dependents or receive Families First, the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.

Replacement SNAP benefits are also available for existing recipients through the Disaster Related Emergency Assistance program. D-SNAP is available to SNAP families who suffered losses due to severe weather which may have caused a power outage of 12 hours or more or loss of food. If your household meets the qualifications for disaster assistance, you can pre-register on the D-SNAP application page.

Benefits are sent out to Tennessee EBT cards from the 1st to the 20th of every month, based on the last two digits of your Social Security number. Here is the Tennessee SNAP deposit schedule for September 2022:

SSN ends in: Benefits available: 00-04 Sept. 1st 05-09 Sept. 2nd 10-14 Sept. 3rd 15-19 Sept. 4th 20-24 Sept. 5th 25-29 Sept. 6th 30-34 Sept. 7th 35-39 Sept. 8th 40-44 Sept. 9th 45-49 Sept. 10th 50-54 Sept. 11th 55-59 Sept. 12th 60-64 Sept. 13th 65-69 Sept. 14th 70-74 Sept. 15th 75-79 Sept. 16th 80-84 Sept. 17th 85-89 Sept. 18th 90-94 Sept. 19th 95-99 Sept. 20th

