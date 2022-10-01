Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for October 2022

Hispanolistic / iStock.com

Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) recipients in Virginia have it easy compared with other states, at least when it comes to remembering when monthly payments are sent. SNAP beneficiaries only need remember three dates each month, including in October 2022.

Stimulus Update: Virginia Is Issuing $250 One-Time Tax Rebate — Do You Qualify?

SNAP Benefits 2022: Payments Online May Be Easier

In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services. Monthly automatic deposits are made into SNAP accounts that are linked to Virginia Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards. The cards can be used like cash to buy eligible food items from authorized retailers, which will display either the Quest logo or a picture of a Virginia EBT card.

After swiping your card at checkout and entering your PIN, the receipt will show you the remaining benefits available in your SNAP account. Virginia EBT cards can also be used online at participating retailers.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is a federal program that provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. Although it is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the program is administered at the state level.

You can use SNAP benefits to purchase the following food items:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Snack foods and non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat.

In Virginia, you can also use your EBT card to purchase hot meals because it is among the states that operate a Restaurant Meals Program through SNAP.

Among the items you can’t buy with SNAP benefits are alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, vitamins, medicines, supplements, live animals, pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and cosmetics.

In Virginia, you have two options for determining your SNAP eligibility and then applying for benefits. The first option is to screen for eligibility and/or apply online through the state’s CommonHelp program. The other option is to bypass the eligibility screening and submit an application manually by filling out an “Application for Benefits” form on the DSS’s SNAP page and returning it to your local department of social services.

Story continues

Virginia has expanded SNAP eligibility for students enrolled at least half-time in an institute of higher education. According to the Virginia DSS, students must either be eligible to participate in a state or federally financed work-study program during the regular school year, or have an Expected Family Contribution (EFC) of $0 in the current academic year.

SNAP benefits are deposited on the first, fourth and seventh of every month based on the last digit of your case number. The payments are added at 12:01 a.m. on your scheduled date, even if that date falls on a weekend or holiday.

See: Food Stamp Eligibility To Expand as White House Announces New National Strategy

Find: The Difference Between SNAP & WIC, Plus How To Apply

Here is Virginia’s SNAP deposit schedule for October 2022:

Case number ends in: Benefits available: 0-3 Oct. 1 4-5 Oct. 4 6-9 Oct. 7

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Food Stamps Schedule: Virginia SNAP EBT Card Benefits for October 2022