Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022

Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, emergency allotments provide $95 or more in additional funds each month up to the maximum benefit amount.

State SNAP agencies can issue EA payments on a month-to-month basis to all SNAP households that normally receive less than the maximum benefit. Households that are at or near the maximum SNAP benefit receive little or no additional support.

As long as there’s a national public health emergency (PHE) in place — and the state has a state-level emergency declaration in place — states may choose to continue to provide monthly emergency allotments. Public health emergencies are extended for 90 days at a time and the current PHE is set to expire on October 13.

COVID-19 waivers allowing the issuance of emergency allotments have been extended for some states through September 2022. Benefits can be used to purchase any food item, including fruits and vegetables, meat, poultry, fish, dairy products, breads and cereals, snack foods, non-alcoholic beverages and seeds and plants that produce food.

The following states and territories have been approved to extend emergency SNAP allotments through September 2022:

Alabama

Colorado

District of Columbia

Hawaii

Illinois

Kansas

Maine

New Hampshire

New Jersey

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Utah

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

For further details, updates and to distinguish which benefits have been extended in your state, be sure to visit the official USDA pages for Emergency Allotments.

