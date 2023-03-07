jetcityimage / iStock.com

Individuals and households new to SNAP benefits may be wondering what they can and cannot buy with these benefits. How do you know which purchases are eligible versus those which are not? Here’s a quick summary of what you can use SNAP to buy and items which cannot be bought for your household.

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?

Advice: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

Food Items You May Purchase With SNAP

According to the USDA Food and Nutrition Service (FNS), households may purchase these foods using SNAP benefits:

Vegetables and fruits

Meat, poultry and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereal

Snack foods

Non-alcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants

Why are seeds and plants included on this list? These items, the USDA says on its website, help produce food for the household to eat.

Take Our Poll: What Do You Plan To Use Your Tax Refund For?

SNAP Benefits Cannot Purchase These Items

You may not use SNAP benefits to buy the following items:

Beer, wine or liquor

Cigarettes or tobacco

Vitamins, medicines and anything with a Supplement Facts label

Live animals with the exceptions being shellfish, fish removed from water and animals slaughtered prior to pickup from the store

Foods that are hot at the point of sale, including coffee, tea, soup, roast or fried chicken and pizza

Non-food items including pet foods, cleaning supplies, paper products and other household supplies, hygiene items or cosmetics

Additional Ways To Save on Items Not Covered by SNAP

There are many ways households can continue saving on groceries and items that are not covered by SNAP benefits. Some of these tips include shopping for store brands instead of name brand items, clipping coupons, signing up for loyalty programs and stocking up on discounted items.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Food Stamps 2023: What Can SNAP Buy?