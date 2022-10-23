Food Stamps Update: Target Now Accepting SNAP EBT for Digital Orders

Lando Aviles / Shutterstock.com

Target’s official website often has online sales you won’t see in stores to get the best prices on groceries and more. Ordering online also gives the option for convenient in-store pickup.

Now, there’s another reason to shop at Target.com, according to a news release from the retailer. The website is officially accepting EBT payments for digital orders of SNAP-eligible items.

How To Use SNAP EBT on Target.com

Target’s website gives specific instructions on how to use your SNAP EBT card at checkout when you purchase items with SNAP, including groceries and non-alcoholic beverages.

First, sign into your Target.com account. Click “Account” next to your name after you log in, and then go to “Payments” on the left-hand side of your screen. Click “Add a new card.” You will see an option for an EBT card. Click that choice, and then enter your card number. You can toggle “on” to use your SNAP card as the default option for SNAP-eligible items.

From there, go shopping at Target.com for the SNAP-eligible items you need. At checkout, choose EBT as your payment method and enter your PIN. If you have items that do not qualify for SNAP in your cart, you will be prompted to enter an additional payment option to cover those items.

How Online Option Helps with Holiday Shopping

A new survey published by finance website Personal Capital found that 25% of Americans plan to skip Thanksgiving this year to save money due to inflation. Others are cutting back, with 88% cutting at least one dish from their usual holiday spread.

For those who qualify, using SNAP benefits to purchase holiday groceries can help remove some of the financial strain. And by shopping at Target.com and using the Target Circle app, consumers also get the benefits of deals, perks (like Target gift cards) and cash back.

“Food and beverage is an incredibly important part of our guests’ lives, especially as we head into the holiday season,” said Rick Gomez, Target’s chief food and beverage officer, in a press release. “I’m proud that we’re adding new digital payment options for grocery shopping so we can make the entire Target experience more accessible to all families.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Food Stamps Update: Target Now Accepting SNAP EBT for Digital Orders