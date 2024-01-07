Food supply in Gaza 'deteriorating', Blinken says

King Abdullah II of Jordan talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during a meeting to discuss the situation in Gaza. The Jordanian King warned against “catastrophic repercussions” of an ongoing Israeli campaign in the Gaza Strip. -/Royal Hashemite Court/dpa

The food supply for hundreds of thousands of people in the Gaza Strip has deteriorated, according to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The food situation for men, women and children is "very difficult" and "deteriorating," Blinken said on Sunday in Amman after visiting a warehouse of the World Food Programme (WFP).

Much of the food delivered is ready to eat because people can hardly or not at all prepare it under current conditions. "This is the only way to effectively get what people need right now," Blinken added.

Israel completely sealed off and attacked the Gaza Strip after the terrorist attack by the Islamist Hamas on October 7.

This dramatically worsened the already poor supply situation of the approximately 2.2 million inhabitants. Almost everyone in the Gaza Strip is suffering from hunger or displacement.

According to a UN study, around 577,000 people, or 26% of Gaza's inhabitants, fall into the most severe category of hunger. In the rest of the world, 129,000 people are similarly threatened.