Food truck owner stabbed to death, Florida cops say. He was about to open new restaurant

A community is mourning after a beloved food truck owner and father of three was killed in a knife attack behind a CVS in Florida, according to police and online tributes.

On Feb. 9, 42-year-old Michael Ledford was found with a stab wound in his truck parked in a store plaza, according to a Feb. 12 release from the Niceville Police Department.

He was taken to the hospital where he died, police said.

As officers were “processing the crime scene,” the department got a call from a woman who said her son “told her he had possibly hurt someone,” police said.

Officers found her son, 24-year-old Dylan Deschaine, locked in the bathroom of a Cumberland Farms gas station, according to the release, and they spoke with him until he came out of the bathroom on his own.

Police said Deschaine had injuries on his hands, and he was taken into custody.

Sgt. Horace Pain said Deschaine was charged with two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer at the time for spitting in the mouths of two officers apprehending him, WEAR reported.

“However, other charges are pending, I am working with the State Attorney as reference for this homicide investigation,” Pain told the outlet.

A possible motive for the attack was not released by police.

Ledford was the owner and operator of the My Ohana food truck which circulated northwest Florida with “a variety of pan-asian style cuisine,” according to its Facebook page.

Ledford was just weeks away from opening his first permanent restaurant when he was killed, friends said. Screengrab from My Ohana's Facebook post

A local brewery Ledford frequented with his truck, 3rd Planet Brewing, said Ledford “had a personality that could fill whatever room he was in.”

“His humor, generosity, thoughtfulness, and passion for food as a means to make others smile will all be sorely missed,” brewery staff said. “A guy like Mike can never be replaced — but if we all could channel a fraction of Mike’s passion into our daily lives, the world would be a better place for it.”

Ledford, nicknamed “Sushi Mike,” was “weeks shy” of opening his first restaurant to be named Post 20, according to a GoFundMe started by Kathryn Kenner DeCoux.

“Small business owners pour their heart, soul and savings into their businesses. That was no different for the Ledford’s,” DeCoux wrote.

Ledford leaves behind a wife and three children, DeCoux said.

Community members and friends shared condolences and memories of Ledford in the comment section of 3rd Planet Brewing’s Facebook post.

Charles McKenzie shared a photo inside the My Ohana food truck with the caption, “Enjoyed our times together.”

Ledford was remembered for the impact his food, and his personality, had on his northwest Florida community. Screengrab from Charles McKenzie's Facebook comment

“RR Smokers BBQ is heartbroken over this loss. This man was an amazing mentor to us and he truly will be missed. His amazing personality, genuine kindness and presence is rare to find these days,” Charlene Mitchell wrote.

“My boys of course wanted one of his Funko Pops off the food truck. I was getting mad at them like ‘Don’t make Sushi Mike give you one of his toys…’ and of course, he gave them the one they wanted,” Mariam Mekhail Paulino wrote. “He really was everyone’s friend. We will miss him as well as so many people in this community.”

Niceville is about 150 miles west of Tallahassee.

