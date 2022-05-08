Food truck passenger fatally shoots driver of stolen Jeep in highway chase, TN cops say

A chase between a food truck and a stolen Jeep ended in a fatal shooting on an interstate in Tennessee, police said.

A 24-year-old told officers he was cooking in a food truck near a market on Benton Avenue in Nashville on the night of Friday, May 6, when three armed men came up to the truck and demanded that he give them money he owed one of them, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in a news release May 7.

The cook and a friend didn’t have enough cash on them, so one of the men took the keys to his Jeep, police said.

The two then agreed to drive the food truck to an ATM to get more cash in exchange for the keys, the cook said, according to police. The man who reportedly took the keys followed them in the Jeep.

As they were headed to the ATM, the driver of the Jeep suddenly turned around and drove off, the cook told police.

The cook’s friend, who was driving the food truck, reportedly chased after him, according to police.

The chase continued on Interstate 440, where the cook told officers that the driver of the Jeep slowed down and rolled down the passenger window, according to police.

“He said he was in fear of being shot at, so he fired on the Jeep,” police said. “The Jeep came to a stop.”

The food truck kept going, police said, but the cook dialed 911 and the two then “returned to the scene and waited for police to arrive.”

The driver of the Jeep, who police believe is a 27-year-old from Nashville, was taken to a hospital, where he died, according to police. He did not have identification on him and will be identified through fingerprints.

Police said they are investigating, and no charges have been filed.

No other information had been released as of Sunday, May 8.

