This is a food truck that will have tongues and tails wagging. Duck neck and chicken hearts on the menu originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

While most Seattle residents are fast asleep under their 800-thread count comforters during the wee hours of Saturday morning, Dawn Ford is crawling out of bed.

By 3:30 a.m., Dawn has showered, brushed her teach, thrown her reddish-brown hair into a messy bun and painted her face with makeup. Wearing sweats and comfortable sneakers, she pulls out of her driveway and makes the five-minute commute to her office. The streets are quiet and empty of people, save for a few homeless residents and those drunk souls who couldn’t find Ubers after the local dive bars closed.

Arriving to work, she turns off the alarm and starts making a to-do list on the dry erase board hanging on the wall. She ties an apron around her waist and fires up the oven before grabbing her ingredients from around the kitchen.

Flour? Check.

Eggs? Check.

Cheese? Check.

Time to start baking.

It’s a true labor of love for this 38-year-old dog lover, who owns and operates the dog treat company “The Seattle Barkery” with her husband, Ben.

PHOTO: Arwyn Todd's two golden retrievers Reida and Rose take begging to a whole other level outside of The Seattle Barkery's treat truck. (reidathegolden) More

The couple, who spend their weekends baking and decorating treats for their business, came up with the idea for the upscale dog treat company after discovering a hole in the marketplace.

Several years ago, Dawn and Ben had owned their own dog walking service, and at the end of each walk, would give their doggy clients what they had thought were “natural, organic” treats. But when they discovered those treats were poor quality or had been recalled, they were horrified.

(MORE: Owning a dog could provide long-term health benefits, study says)

Then Dawn had a thought.

“How hard could it be to make our own?”

Turns out: hard.

“We had all the taste testers we could want with our business,” said Dawn. “[But] dog treat recipes can be really complicated and have a lot of ingredients that you don’t necessarily have on hand… like bone broth or brewer’s yeast.”

Dawn wrestled with the various online recipes and couldn’t understand why the dogs weren’t enjoying the expensive and hard-to-make treats, so she started researching what human foods dogs were allowed to eat.

“Dogs love human food,” began Dawn, “so how can we make this more appealing for them and simple for me?”

Cheese, peanut butter and apple were high on the list.

The Fords took their new recipes – cheesy donuts with grain free flour and peanut butter apple bites – to the local farmers market and sold out every weekend.

But the long set-up and tear-down hours of the farmers market started to take their toll on Dawn and Ben. The Seattle rain certainly didn’t help either. That’s when Dawn noticed the food trucks at the farmers market and became green with envy. Those food trucks would be the last ones in and the first ones out, according to Dawn, and all they had to do was open their windows. She realized maybe they too could capitalize on the ease of a food truck… albeit for dogs.

(MORE: Woman shot after Labrador retriever steps on gun inside pickup truck, police say)

The Fords starting combing through Craigslist’s ads, finally settling on a well-used, dark turquoise former maintenance truck that lovingly came with the name “Buster.”

PHOTO: The original 'Buster' maintenance truck, prior to the Ford's renovating and retrofitting it into a dog food truck. (The Seattle Barkery) More

$20,000 later and the retrofitted dog treat truck was ready to hit the road.