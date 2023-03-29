Food truck worker shoots and kills armed robber, Texas police say

Houston Police Department
1
Kaitlyn Alanis
·1 min read

An armed man tried to rob a Texas food truck before he was shot and killed, according to local news reports.

Derick Howard, a co-owner of Elite Eats and Cold Treats, told KTRK his mother, also a co-owner, and his uncle were working the food truck at the time of the attempted robbery.

He was on his way to the food truck, when at about 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, someone tried to rob the family business, KTRK reported.

A man pulled up in his truck and asked the employees what kind of food they sell, Houston Police Lt. Bryan Bui said in a news conference recorded by KHOU.

The man then pulled out his gun, prompting the brother inside of the food truck to close the window, Bui said.

Police said the man got out of his vehicle, opened the window and pointed his gun inside the food truck.

He tried to fire his gun, KPRC reported, but it jammed.

“Thank God,” family member Jacqueline Mitchell told KTRK. “She’s a godly woman. That’s why the gun jammed because God jammed it because when (suspect) opened that window, he could have shot her, but it jammed.”

The 53-year-old woman used her own gun to shoot at the man several times, killing him, KHOU reported.

Officers were called to the shooting at about 1 p.m., according to a tweet from the Houston Police Department.

They found the man, believed to be in his early 20s, about 40 yards away, KPRC reported.

The woman was taken to a hospital after having a panic attack, KTRK reported. Authorities are investigating the case as a “self-defense” shooting.

Accused car thief shot dead by owner as he drove off in Alabama parking lot, cops say

Man fatally stabs intruder with kitchen knife as he breaks in through window, cops say

Pizza shop owner tackles man after wife, daughter shot in robbery attempt, PA cops say

Pregnant woman shot and killed while trying to rob people in Chicago, officials say

Recommended Stories

  • Exclusive-Ex-CEO of Binance's US firm has enlisted lawyer for US investigations

    A former chief executive of Binance's de-facto U.S. subsidiary has enlisted a former federal prosecutor and top cop at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission to represent her in the U.S. government's investigations into the giant cryptocurrency exchange, a person with direct knowledge told Reuters. Catherine Coley, who launched Binance.US in 2019 and left suddenly two years later, is being advised by James McDonald, now a partner at New York law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, the person said. It's unclear when McDonald began representing Coley in the U.S. investigations, though he appeared as her attorney of record in separate civil litigation against Binance.US in January 2022, court records show.

  • Veteran in wheelchair shoots suspect who tried to steal his bag, police say

    Houston police say a suspect was shot after trying to steal a bag from a veteran in a wheelchair who was catching a bus back home on Monday night.

  • 33 Swimmers 'Harassed' Dolphins in Hawaii, Authorities Claim

    Enjoy your swim in the oceans surrounding Hawaii—just don’t get too close to the wildlife. Officials with the Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources have referred 33 swimmers to U.S. law enforcement after the large group was allegedly following a group of dolphins in Hōnaunau Bay on the coast of the Big Island on Sunday morning.

  • Paris trash strike ends, pension protest numbers shrink

    Sanitation workers in Paris are set to return to work Wednesday amid heaps of trash that piled up over their weekslong strike as protests against French President Emmanuel Marcon’s controversial pension bill appeared to be winding down. The powerful CGT union representing sanitation workers said its three-week-long strike was over Wednesday. The clean up, together with the dwindling number of protesters, is seen by some as the beginning of the end of demonstrations against the pension bill.

  • Mexican president vows to deliver justice for migrants killed in fire

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday vowed to bring to justice whoever was responsible for the deaths of 38 migrants in a fire at a migrant holding center in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez this week. Authorities believe the fire late on Monday, which killed mostly men from Guatemala and other Central American countries, was started by migrants setting alight mattresses in an act of protest when they discovered they would be deported. An investigation is underway to determine what happened at the center, which Lopez Obrador said employed staff from the government's National Migration Institute (INM) as well as personnel from a private contractor.

  • Accused robber targets man in wheelchair – finds out he’s an armed veteran, TX cops say

    The veteran was waiting at a bus stop when the suspect suddenly approached, police told news outlets.

  • ‘Quiet’ Ex-Student in Nashville Massacre Had a ‘Manifesto’

    Photo Illustration The Daily Beast/Nashville Metropolitan Police/LinkedInThe suspect accused of storming a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday morning, killing three kids and three adults, has been identified as a “quiet” 28-year-old former art student who once attended the church-based school.The Nashville Metro Police Department identified the suspect as Audrey Elizabeth Hale, who was shot dead by cops just 14 minutes after The Covenant School first called police to report an activ

  • Intense Bodycam Footage Shows Cops Confronting Nashville School Shooter

    Metropolitan Nashville Police Department YouTubeNashville police on Tuesday released harrowing bodycam footage from cops who responded to the shooting at a private Christian school that left three children and three adults dead.The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department were called to The Covenant School at 10:13 a.m. Monday for reports of an active shooter. Just 14 minutes later, the suspected shooter—identified by authorities as 28-year-old Audrey Elizabeth Hale—was shot dead by officers on

  • Driver dies after leaping from stolen police cruiser in chase, California cops say

    Television station helicopters captured the chase on video.

  • Who is the Nashville school shooter who killed six at private Christian school?

    Authorities say the former Covenant student entered through a side door and killed six people before being shot dead by responding police officers.

  • Body camera footage shows moment police confront and kill Nashville shooter

    Body camera footage released Tuesday morning by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department shows the moment police Officers Rex Engelbert and Michael Collazo confronted and killed the shooter at The Covenant School who killed six people, including three 9-year-olds.

  • Gun-Loving GOP Congressman From Nashville Torched For Response To School Shooting

    Rep. Andy Ogles, who represents the district where The Covenant School shooting occurred, posted a Christmas photo with his family toting guns in 2021.

  • Nashville School Shooter Messaged Friend Minutes Before Massacre

    Metropolitan Nashville Police Department/ReutersThe suspected shooter who killed three children and three adults at a school in Nashville on Monday morning sent a series of dark messages to a friend in the minutes leading up to the attack, according to a report.Police identified Audrey Hale, 28, as the person responsible for the bloodshed at the Covenant School. In a statement, authorities said the first 911 call about shots being fired at the private Christian school was made at 10:13 a.m.Just

  • Murdaugh trial judge elaborates for first time on his emotional sentencing remarks

    The judge who presided over convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh's trial and sentencing spoke out Tuesday about some of the decisions he made during the high-profile case.

  • Fox News Guest's Oblivious Observation About Nashville Shooting Goes Viral

    Former FBI agent Nicole Parker pointed out a pattern in school shootings following the attack in Tennessee.

  • Transgender Woman Tasiyah 'Siyah' Woodland Gunned Down in Maryland

    She is at least the eighth trans, nonbinary, or gender-nonconforming person to die by violence in the U.S. this year.

  • Chase suspect jumps out of stolen police cruiser: video

    **WARNING: Graphic Video** Intense moments caught on camera showing a man bailing out of a stolen police cruiser during the middle of a chase in Los Angeles.

  • 'You chose the wrong person': video shows more details of Oklahoma Rep. Dean Davis arrest

    Police released additional camera footage from a patrol car of Rep. Dean Davis' arrest in Oklahoma City's Bricktown early Thursday.

  • Fox News' Martha MacCallum Clashes With Brian Kilmeade In Heated Gun Control Debate

    "We’re doing something majorly, majorly wrong," the host of "The Story" said to her colleague following the mass shooting at a Nashville school.

  • Juror in Oath Keepers trial reveals secrets from the deliberation room

    In a newly released interview, the juror recounts being disturbed by the tactics of some defense attorneys.