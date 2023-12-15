‘Foodie adventure’ comes to an end: Kansas City restaurant closes after two years

Daily Kitchen, a breakfast-and-lunch deli in Kansas City’s City Market, has closed.

“I have decided to retire and slow down my schedule,” said owner Hope Dillon. “We truly enjoyed being a part of the restaurant community in the City Market and Kansas City.”

Dillon is a veteran of the Kansas City restaurant industry, having previously worked stints at Vivilore in Independence, The Drop Bar and Bistro, and Poco’s Latin American Grille.

She opened Daily Kitchen in 2021 at 307 Main St., a space formerly occupied by Beignet. The food was made in-house; popular menu items included a meatloaf sandwich and a Garden Cobb salad.

“Thank you to all of you who made this foodie adventure a joy,” Dillon recently wrote on Daily Kitchen’s Facebook page.