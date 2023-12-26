'Foodie Fete': Florida culinary students cook meals at capitol in Tallahassee. Here's why

Sen. Gayle Harrell of Stuart and others make their plates at the Holiday Foodie Fete catered by Lively Technical College Dec. 12 in the Senate Dining Room. (Credit: Supplied photo)

"Breaking bread," as Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo says, takes on a deeper meaning with the implementation of a new law combined with a growing "foodie" concept.

The “Senate Foodie Fete” offers work-based learning opportunities for culinary students within the Florida Capitol by allowing them to prepare, cater and execute lunches for members of the Florida Senate during the upcoming legislative session and beyond.

The idea was developed by Passidomo; Sen. Travis Huston, R-Palm Coast; Jacqui Peters, the Senate's director of professional development, and Kathy Mizereck, the chamber's senior policy advisor for education. It has fostered hands-on learning experiences for rising culinary students.

The program invites students from the Associate of Science in the Culinary Arts Program at Keiser University, the Professional Culinary Arts & Hospitality Program at Lively Technical College, Dedman College of Hospitality at Florida State University, Rosen College of Hospitality Management at the University of Central Florida and Liberty County High School Culinary Arts Program in Bristol.

The students put their skills to practice in the Senate kitchen, dining room and portico.

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo greeting students at Lively Technical College for the Holiday Foodie Fete on December 12 in the Senate Dining Room.

By using talents from all over the state, Passidomo and Huston agreed that the lunch concept backed with the latest legislation helps invest in the state's economy, which they say is boosted by the natural "tourism and hospitality" attraction of the state.

An omnibus education bill (SB 240) passed last year prioritizes work-based learning and linking it to local employment opportunities in high-quality career, technical and other workforce education programs.

Passidomo, a foodie who is recognized for hosting Italian-style dinners in her Tallahassee apartment, shared her excitement to be able to keep up the tradition by extending this opportunity to rising student chefs.

“It’s been really successful,” Passidomo told the Tallahassee Democrat about the way the lunches have brought senators together while helping students learn. She spoke as she made her way to one of the lunches.

The official Senate Foodie Fete, introduced towards the end of last year's legislative session, resumes with the start of the 2024 session with luncheons and dinners sprinkled throughout January and February.

Charles DiBella, the culinary instructor at Lively Technical College pictured with his students at the Holiday Foodie Fete on December 12 in the Senate Dining Room.

The student chefs were invited to get some extra practice in the kitchen with the “Holiday Foodie Fete” earlier this month.

The Holiday Foodie Fete, catered by the Lively Technical College Dec. 12 under the direction of Charles DiBella, the culinary instructor at Lively Technical College, allowed nearly 10 students to prepare and serve their classic, contemporary and international cuisines in the Senate dining room.

The senators made their way from a committee meeting that afternoon and greeted each other once again as they made their way into the dining room, catching up about their meeting notes, holiday plans and expressing excitement to try the foods lined up at the front of the room.

Each one made their way through the food line inquiring about the meals being served and thanking each of the students. Laughter and chatter lingered as the senators sat together at long dining tables.

The “duck confit on focaccia bread, prepared and served by Lively Technical College at the Holiday Foodie Fete on December 12 in the Senate Dining Room.

“We really appreciate and are honored to be here, thank you for thinking of us,” DiBella told the senators as he presented the student chefs during the holiday-themed lunch.

Some of the entrees offered included duck confit on focaccia bread, prepared with arugula, whipped goat cheese, dried cherries and caramelized onions.

DiBella said their menus are a balance of nutritional, seasonal and timely ingredients, which he said their patrons were most interested in.

Another entrée was cranberry glazed chicken and shrimp bowls, with glazed chicken, grilled shrimp, and jasmine rice. Toppings offered include toasted almonds, red onions, pickled daikon radish and carrots, green onions, and more. There was also a table of festive desserts, including bourbon pecan pie.

