Foodlink broken into, items stolen; investigation underway

Rochester police are investigating an overnight break-in and theft from Foodlink's distribution warehouse in Rochester.

Capt. Ryan Tauriello of the Rochester Police Department said officers responded to the warehouse on Mount Read Boulevard to investigate a report of a burglary at the building around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officers reported that someone had forcibly entered the building and "stole a large quantity of items from within," he said.

The suspect or suspects fled the scene before police arrived, he said.

"Foodlink was made aware of a break-in to our facility late Sunday night and is cooperating with the Rochester Police Department on the investigation,” Julia Tedesco, president and chief executive officer of Foodlink said in a news release on Monday.

She said that she and others are "deeply disappointed" by the theft of food and non-food items from the distribution center

"Our food-banking operations and all of our food-related programs will not be severely impacted, and we look forward to continuing our mission and service to this community," Tedesco said.

Foodlink is a Rochester-based non-profit agency that serves as the hub of the emergency food system and regional food bank in the Rochester and Finger Lakes regions.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911.

