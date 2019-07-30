Is Foodlink A.E (ATH:FOODL) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Foodlink A.E. (ATH:FOODL) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Foodlink A.E Carry?

As you can see below, Foodlink A.E had €11.7m of debt at December 2018, down from €12.5m a year prior. However, it also had €6.55m in cash, and so its net debt is €5.12m.

How Healthy Is Foodlink A.E's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Foodlink A.E had liabilities of €22.7m due within a year, and liabilities of €4.27m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €6.55m as well as receivables valued at €12.3m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €8.14m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of €13.5m, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Foodlink A.E's use of debt. This suggests shareholders would heavily diluted if the company needed to shore up its balance sheet in a hurry.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

While we wouldn't blink an eye at Foodlink A.E's net debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.6, we think its super-low interest cover of 1.1 times is a bad sign. In large part that's due to the company's significant depreciation and amortisation charges, which arguably mean its EBITDA is a very generous measure of earnings, and its debt may be more of a burden than it first appears. It seems clear that the cost of borrowing money is negatively impacting returns for shareholders, of late. One redeeming factor for Foodlink A.E is that it turned last year's EBIT loss into a gain of €636k, over the last twelve months. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Foodlink A.E will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.