What foods can you cover in chocolate?
(WHTM) – Dec. 16 is National Chocolate-Covered Anything Day and plenty of foods are waiting to be dipped or coated in chocolate.
You can mix and match when it comes to chocolate-covered items, like sweet and salty, sweet and tangy, or just overall sweet.
The following will pair with chocolate:
Fruit
Most people’s favorite chocolate-covered fruit is strawberries or bananas, but other fruits can pair well with chocolate.
Other fruits like apple slices, orange slices, orange peels, pineapple, watermelon, grapes, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, and pomegranates also pair well with chocolate.
Marshmallows
When someone tells you they have a chocolate fountain at the buffet or banquet, you expect to find this sweet treat at the same table.
Pretzels
For those who enjoy the sweet and salty life, pretzels are one of the best pairings with chocolate (For a Pennsylvanian, the best combo could be melted Hershey’s chocolate on a Snyder’s pretzel).
Potato Chips
Another sweet and salty combo, this one is seen less frequently than the pretzel (but again for a Pennsylvanian, pairing melted Hershey’s chocolate with either Utz potato chips may be a go-to snack).
Popcorn
Sticking to the sweet and salty, popcorn can use more toppings than just salt and butter. Put on a movie, break out the melted chocolate, pop the popcorn, and relax.
Bacon
Yes, you are reading that correctly, bacon! This is a sweet and savory dish that can be eaten at meals or for a snack,
Oreos
Did I mention sweet on sweet? Craving a sugar rush, and combining melted chocolate with Oreos may just get the job done.
Nuts
This is up to the consumer, you can choose peanuts, pecans, almonds, hazelnuts, etc.
The Weird
Some like to be creative when covering chocolate on certain foods. This list includes:
Jalapeños
Crickets
Grasshoppers
Pickles
Chili pepper
Edamame
Beef jerky
Any vegetable
