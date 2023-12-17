What foods can you cover in chocolate?

(WHTM) – Dec. 16 is National Chocolate-Covered Anything Day and plenty of foods are waiting to be dipped or coated in chocolate.

You can mix and match when it comes to chocolate-covered items, like sweet and salty, sweet and tangy, or just overall sweet.

The following will pair with chocolate:

Fruit

Most people’s favorite chocolate-covered fruit is strawberries or bananas, but other fruits can pair well with chocolate.

Other fruits like apple slices, orange slices, orange peels, pineapple, watermelon, grapes, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries, and pomegranates also pair well with chocolate.

DAVIE, FL – FEBRUARY 13: Chocolate-dipped strawberries are ready to be consumed at Schakolad Chocolate Factory on February 13, 2009 in Davie, Florida. Chocolate, flowers, and cards usually fly off the shelves for Valentine’s Day, but with the economic turmoil causing people to tighten up their spending, merchants are hoping for a good turnout this year. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Marshmallows

When someone tells you they have a chocolate fountain at the buffet or banquet, you expect to find this sweet treat at the same table.

NORTH MIAMI, FL – OCTOBER 14: Ana Teresa Vaga creates chocolate-covered marshmallows at the Le Chocolatier fine chocolate store on October 14, 2013, in North Miami, Florida. Reports indicate that growing demand in emerging markets and bad weather in key cocoa-producing countries is pushing up the cost of chocolate. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Pretzels

For those who enjoy the sweet and salty life, pretzels are one of the best pairings with chocolate (For a Pennsylvanian, the best combo could be melted Hershey’s chocolate on a Snyder’s pretzel).

NORTH MIAMI, FL – FEBRUARY 12: Pretzels are covered with chocolate as they are prepared to be sprinkled with little candy hearts as the Le Chocolatier fine chocolate store prepares for a Valentine’s Day rush on February 12, 2014, in North Miami, Florida. Chocolate is one of the most popular gift-giving traditions during Valentine’s Day. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Potato Chips

Another sweet and salty combo, this one is seen less frequently than the pretzel (but again for a Pennsylvanian, pairing melted Hershey’s chocolate with either Utz potato chips may be a go-to snack).

Popcorn

Sticking to the sweet and salty, popcorn can use more toppings than just salt and butter. Put on a movie, break out the melted chocolate, pop the popcorn, and relax.

Bacon

Yes, you are reading that correctly, bacon! This is a sweet and savory dish that can be eaten at meals or for a snack,

Oreos

Did I mention sweet on sweet? Craving a sugar rush, and combining melted chocolate with Oreos may just get the job done.

Nuts

This is up to the consumer, you can choose peanuts, pecans, almonds, hazelnuts, etc.

The Weird

Some like to be creative when covering chocolate on certain foods. This list includes:

Jalapeños

Crickets

Grasshoppers

Pickles

Chili pepper

Edamame

Beef jerky

Any vegetable

