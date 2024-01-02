Fool Me Once viewers hail Netflix series they 'couldn't stop watching'

Harlan Coben's thriller Fool Me Once launched on Netflix on New Year's Day, a drama that has left viewers on the edge of their seats despite receiving some poor reviews ahead of its launch.

The limited series is the third collaboration between the author and streamer, following on from 2020's The Stranger and 2021's Stay Close. Starring Michelle Keegan, Richard Armitage and Joanna Lumley, it follows widow Maya Stern (Keegan) who is dealing with her grief following her husband Joe's (Armitage) murder only to see a man who looks just like him which she begins to investigate.

Full of twists and turns, the series was called "convoluted and implausible" by The Independent, while it was described as "corny" by Meaww. Not all reviews were bad, though, as The Telegraph hailed Keegan's performance in the show and said the drama was "like a slinky on steroids" that is "a post-Christmas thriller to cherish."

For most viewers, it was the latter review that they agreed with as many took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts on the show and how they "couldn't stop watching" it.

Michelle Keegan as Maya Stern and Richard Armitage as Joe Burkett in Fool Me Once. (Netflix)

One person said of the series: "First binge watch of the year! Amazing limited series was at the edge of my seat all day. All the suspense, twists and that ending though.. Harlan keep them coming! #FoolMeOnce"

Another person wrote: "I binged #FoolMeOnce over night coz I couldn’t stop watching. So many twists. It had me hooked."

There were several viewers who were delighted by the show's final reveal, with one person saying they were "in floods of tears" at the end while another viewer shared: "I was hooked binged all 8 episodes, great cast, many twist, turns & backstabbing, the ending was emotional though they got me good with the last scene."

Harlen Coben's Fool Me Once (Netflix)

One viewer also joked about the casting of Armitage, who has starred in all three of Netflix's adaptations of Coben novels, by writing: "I know there’s complaints about the UK film/tv industry recycling actors but I know a show is about to have me on the edge of my seat as soon as I see this guy #FoolMeOnce"

Not all Netflix subscribers were enthralled by the show, though, as there was one person who criticised those that enjoyed it by writing: "Convinced anyone who said this was good is either American or still drunk from nye #FoolMeOnce"

Sharing a more balanced opinion on the show, another viewer wrote: "#FoolMeOnce was fun. It’s not great tv, but its highly addictive & entertaining tv with over dramatic characters & acting that keep this ridiculous mystery very entertaining. A decent binge. i enjoyed it."

Netflix made an overall deal with Coben to adapt 14 of his novels, so far seven of them have been adapted in English, French, Polish and Spanish.

Fool Me Once is available to watch on Netflix now.

